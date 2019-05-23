Covenant Day hires new head football coach

Prep Insider Blog
Peter McSparin is the new head football coach at Covenant Day School.
McSparin replaces Chris James, who resigned in May after leading Covenant Day to a 6-5 record during the 2018 season.
McSparin was previously associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Granville Central, a public 1A school in Stem, N.C. He was also offensive coordinator and head junior varsity coach at Rockingham County and co-offensive coordinator at Central Davidson High School.
At Covenant Day, McSparin will begin his coaching duties immediately and will teach high school physical education next fall.
“I am excited for the new energy and leadership that coach McSparin brings to Covenant Day, as he has accumulated experience not only in well-established programs, but also with programs in the building process,” said Covenant Day athletics director Sherry Kapelar. “His drive, excitement, and vision for the future of Covenant Day Football is contagious.
“Coach McSparin is also passionate about building the best athletes not only for the football program, but for all athletic programs at Covenant Day. His involvement as head strength and conditioning Coach will bring a year-round perspective to the program and provide opportunities for all athletes to benefit from his knowledge and experience preparing athletes for success.”
Observer area football coaching changes
|School
|Old Coach
|New Coach
|Ardrey Kell
|Kyle Brey
|Greg Jachym
|China Grove Carson
|Joe Pinyan
|Daniel Crosby
|Covenant Day
|Chris James
|Peter McSparin
|East Gaston
|Sean Joyce
|Jason Lippard
|Hickory Grove Christian
|Mike Pondo
|Lynn Coble
|Lake Norman Charter
|Mark Steele
|Bob McKay
|Lenoir Hibriten
|Clay Lewis
|Sam Mackey
|Lincolnton
|Ledford Gibson
|Joe Glass
|Monroe Central Academy
|Tony Byrum
|Drew Hackett
|Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
|Brett Hayford
|Austin Trotter
|Newton Foard
|Derrick Minor
|Ryan Gettys
|Olympic
|Jason Fowler
|Brandon Thompson
|Shelby
|Lance Ware
|Mike Wilbanks
|Unionville Piedmont
|Luke Hyatt
|Jon Castator
|Waxhaw Cuthbertson
|David Johnson
|Trey Kavanaugh
|West Caldwell
|DeVore Holman
|Mike Biggerstaff
|West Lincoln
|Tom Sain
|Darren Ponder
|West Mecklenburg
|Jarvis Davis
|Nick Mata
