Covenant Day hires new head football coach

Riding with Recruits: Charlotte Catholic’s Brian Jacobs Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson.

Peter McSparin is the new head football coach at Covenant Day School.

McSparin replaces Chris James, who resigned in May after leading Covenant Day to a 6-5 record during the 2018 season.

McSparin was previously associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Granville Central, a public 1A school in Stem, N.C. He was also offensive coordinator and head junior varsity coach at Rockingham County and co-offensive coordinator at Central Davidson High School.

At Covenant Day, McSparin will begin his coaching duties immediately and will teach high school physical education next fall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I am excited for the new energy and leadership that coach McSparin brings to Covenant Day, as he has accumulated experience not only in well-established programs, but also with programs in the building process,” said Covenant Day athletics director Sherry Kapelar. “His drive, excitement, and vision for the future of Covenant Day Football is contagious.

“Coach McSparin is also passionate about building the best athletes not only for the football program, but for all athletic programs at Covenant Day. His involvement as head strength and conditioning Coach will bring a year-round perspective to the program and provide opportunities for all athletes to benefit from his knowledge and experience preparing athletes for success.”

Observer area football coaching changes