Covenant Day hires new head football coach

Peter McSparin is the new head football coach at Covenant Day School.

McSparin replaces Chris James, who resigned in May after leading Covenant Day to a 6-5 record during the 2018 season.

McSparin was previously associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Granville Central, a public 1A school in Stem, N.C. He was also offensive coordinator and head junior varsity coach at Rockingham County and co-offensive coordinator at Central Davidson High School.

At Covenant Day, McSparin will begin his coaching duties immediately and will teach high school physical education next fall.

“I am excited for the new energy and leadership that coach McSparin brings to Covenant Day, as he has accumulated experience not only in well-established programs, but also with programs in the building process,” said Covenant Day athletics director Sherry Kapelar. “His drive, excitement, and vision for the future of Covenant Day Football is contagious.

“Coach McSparin is also passionate about building the best athletes not only for the football program, but for all athletic programs at Covenant Day. His involvement as head strength and conditioning Coach will bring a year-round perspective to the program and provide opportunities for all athletes to benefit from his knowledge and experience preparing athletes for success.”

Observer area football coaching changes

SchoolOld CoachNew Coach
Ardrey KellKyle BreyGreg Jachym
China Grove CarsonJoe PinyanDaniel Crosby
Covenant DayChris JamesPeter McSparin
East GastonSean JoyceJason Lippard
Hickory Grove ChristianMike PondoLynn Coble
Lake Norman CharterMark SteeleBob McKay
Lenoir HibritenClay LewisSam Mackey
LincolntonLedford GibsonJoe Glass
Monroe Central AcademyTony ByrumDrew Hackett
Mooresville Pine Lake PrepBrett HayfordAustin Trotter
Newton FoardDerrick MinorRyan Gettys
OlympicJason FowlerBrandon Thompson
ShelbyLance WareMike Wilbanks
Unionville PiedmontLuke HyattJon Castator
Waxhaw CuthbertsonDavid JohnsonTrey Kavanaugh
West CaldwellDeVore HolmanMike Biggerstaff
West LincolnTom SainDarren Ponder
West MecklenburgJarvis DavisNick Mata
