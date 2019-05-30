BREAKING: Vance High hires new football coach to replace Aaron Brand

Riding with Recruits: Vance High’s Power Echols Vance High sophomore linebacker Power Echols talks about being a highly rated recruit and the recruitment process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vance High sophomore linebacker Power Echols talks about being a highly rated recruit and the recruitment process.

Glenwood Ferebee is expected to be named the next head football coach at Vance High School, the Observer has learned.

Sources close to the program say that Ferebee, who is from Virginia, will replace departing head coach Aaron Brand. Brand, also from Virginia, is leaving to take a job at Irmo High School in Columbia. Ferebee is currently being vetted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Vance athletics director Carlos Richardson declined to comment when asked about the hire.

Last season, Ferebee led Indian River High School, in Cheaspeake, Va., to a 13-1 last record and a third round Virginia Group 5A playoff berth. Indian River was 1-9 in 2013, the year before Ferebee started, and had gone through five straight losing seasons.

Ferbee’s teams at Indian River posted five straight winning records, going 47-17.

Before Indian River, Ferebee coached five years at Lakeland (Va.) High School before spending one year as quarterbacks coach at Hampton University.

Vance reached its first N.C. 4AA state final last season under Brand. This year, before Brand left, Vance was among a handful of state championship favorites.

Vance is No. 7 in the Observer’s “way-too-early” preseason football poll.

The Cougars returns five major college recruits on defense, led by all-state defensive player of the year Power Echols (15-plus major Division I offers, 160 tackles, nine sacks last year).

The Cougars also return senior linebacker Stefon Thompson (118 tackles, 10 sacks), senior defensive Stephen Sings (12.5 sacks) plus senior defensive backs Jaylen Gullate (51 tackles, three interceptions) and Marqui Lowery (46 tackles, two interceptions). Junior running back Joseph Morris (1,341 yards) returns on offense.