West Stanly star Jordan Hatch named NC softball player of the year

West Stanly High School softball star Jordan Hatch is the 2019 Gatorade N.C. player of the year. And she’s got two years left to play.

A 5-foot-5 sophomore, Hatch is 27-1 as a pitcher. A Duke recruit, she will lead her team into Friday’s N.C. 2A state championship series with Eastern Randolph.

A left hander, Hatch had an 0.53 ERA, prior to West Stanly’s state semifinal win. She had struck out 348 batters in 170.2 innings pitched and had allowed 63 hits and walked 33. She was the Rocky River 2A conference pitcher of the year.

Hatch, who has a 4.0 GPA, has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics, the Salvation Army and youth softball clinics.

“I’ve never seen a pitcher of Jordan Hatch’s caliber at the high school level,” said Brittany Baucom, head coach at Mt. Pleasant High. “Her composure is more that of a college veteran. The rise ball is her best pitch, but as a sophomore she’s really come into her skill set and uses her whole arsenal of pitches. She’s just a great ballplayer and a great teammate.”

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Hatch also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.