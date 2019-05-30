Charlotte Catholic’s Eveleen Hahn repeats as NC soccer coaches player of the year

Ardrey Kell girls soccer wins first round playoff Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday.

Charlotte Catholic’s Eveleen Hahn has repeated as the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association state player of the year.

Hahn, a South Carolina recruit from Lake Wylie, was earlier named to the Soccer Coaches all-state team.

This season, Hahn led the Cougars to a 16-4-3 record. She had 33 goals and 16 assists.

▪ Providence Day’s Dan Dudley was named Private School 4A coach of the year. Union Academy’s Vic Johnson was 1A coach of the year. Dudley led the Chargers to the NCISAA state championship, ending Charlotte Latin’s long run as state champion. Johnson led Union Academy to the NCHSAA 1A state title.