Mooresville going for history in NCHSAA baseball finals; 3 other area teams still alive

Four Observer-area teams will play for N.C. High School Athletic Association state softball and baseball championships this weekend. None may be more surprising than Mooresville’s baseball team.
The Blue Devils entered the playoffs as a No. 11 seed and will play for their first state championship against Corinth Holders. The best-of-3 series begins Friday at 5 p.m. at UNC-Greensboro. Game 2 is Saturday at 11 a.m. and Game 3, if needed, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We know who we are,” Mooresville coach Jeff Burchett told the Observer’s news partner, WBTV. “As long as we go out there and play our game and as long as we can control what we can control, then we’re going to be fine.”
Mooresville has had a storybook playoff run, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to beat Pinecrest 7-6 in the second round of the playoffs. In the state quarterfinals, Mooresville upset No. 2 seed and nationally ranked Providence 5-4 in Charlotte. Then it swept Pfafftown Reagan in the N.C. Western Regionals.
Like in all of those series, Mooresville will again be an underdog.
▪ Also playing for state titles this weekend are the softball teams from Central Cabarrus and West Stanly, plus the baseball team from Marvin Ridge.
Central Cabarrus will try to win its sixth state championship, but its first since 2005. The Vikings are hitting .330 as a team with 74 steals. Senior infielder/pitcher Riley Tucker is hitting .544 with 56 RBIs and seven home runs.
West Stanly is led by Gatorade N.C. player of the year, sophomore pitcher Jordan Hatch. She’s allowed 13 earned runs in 170 innings, allowed 71 hits in 592 at-bats. Opponents hit .120 against her. And West Stanly has outscored opoonents 191-24 and is ranked as high as No. 33 nationally.
Marvin Ridge will try to win its third state title in five years. The Mavericks are led by three Division I recruits (Jake Kuchmaner, Jason Cornatzer, Alex Leshock).
NCHSAA State Baseball/Softball Championship Schedule
All finals are best-of-3 series
BASEBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#2 Rosewood vs. #10 Uwharrie Charter
@ Five County Stadium, Zebulon
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m. – Rosewood is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 11:00 a.m. – Uwharrie Charter is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m.* - Rosewood is home team
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#2 North Lincoln vs. #10 Randleman
@ UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 8:00 p.m. – North Lincoln is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 2:00 p.m. – Randleman is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 8:00 p.m. ** - North Lincoln is home team
** Game will be moved to 5:00 p.m. if the 4A series does not require Game 3 **
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#1 New Hanover vs. #10 Marvin Ridge
@ Five County Stadium, Zebulon
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 8:00 p.m. – New Hanover is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 2:00 p.m. – Marvin Ridge is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 8:00 p.m. ** - New Hanover is home team
** Game will be moved to 5:00 p.m. if the 1A series does not require Game 3 **
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#3 Corinth Holders vs. #11 Mooresville
@ UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m. – Corinth is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 11:00 a.m. – Mooresville is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m.* - Corinth is home team
SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#1 Camden County vs. #1 North Stokes
@ Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University, Raleigh
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 7:30 p.m. – North Stokes is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 2:00 p.m. – Camden County is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 8:00 p.m.** - Home Team TBD
** Game will be moved to 5:00 p.m. if the 4A series does not require Game 3 **
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#4 Eastern Randolph vs. #1 West Stanly
@ UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 7:30 p.m. – West Stanly is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 2:00 p.m. – Eastern Randolph is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 8:00 p.m. ** - West Stanly is home team
** Game will be moved to 5:00 p.m. if the 3A series does not require Game 3 **
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#2 Eastern Alamance vs. #2 Central Cabarrus
@ UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m. – Central Cabarrus is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 11:00 a.m. – Eastern Alamance is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m. * - Home Team TBD
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
#4 Hoggard vs. #5 South Caldwell
@ Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University, Raleigh
GAME 1 – Friday, May 31, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m. – Hoggard is home team
GAME 2 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 11:00 a.m. – South Caldwell is home team
GAME 3 – Saturday, June 1, 2019, @ 5:00 p.m.* - Hoggard is home team
