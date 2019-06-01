NCHSAA Baseball: North Lincoln rallies to win 2A title, Marvin Ridge falls in 3A

North Lincolnr’s Landon Reeves (3) celebrates scoring a run. Special to the Observer

North Lincoln staged an emotional rally to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday. Marvin Ridge, however, fell in the 3A finals.

Marvin Ridge lost two games to Wilmington New Hanover Saturday. New Hanover won its third straight state championship.

Marvin Ridge, the 2015 and 2016 state champion, lost 4-0 in the deciding Game 3. New Hanover scored once in the fourth inning but poured in three more in the top of the seventh and final inning.

Marvin Ridge got six hits as a team and two from Steven Gonzalez.

New Hanover won Game One 7-3 earlier Saturday.

North Lincoln completed a two-games-to-none sweep of Randleman with a 9-7 win Saturday night. Randleman led 6-2 after three innings in the second game, which it needed to win.

North Lincoln won Game One 2-0 earlier Saturday.

In the nightcap, North Lincoln (27-6) began its rally with a Jake Soorus RBI single in the fourth. Later, Jake Quila pushed home two more runs with an RBI single.

After Randleman added a run in the fifth, taking a 7-5 lead, North Lincoln got a pair of runs in the sixth to tie the game. Then, it got a big double play in the sixth -- when Randleman had runners on the first base and third base.

Finally, in the top of the seventh inning, freshman Landon Reeves got the game-winning RBI and scored himself on a double from Sam Brady.