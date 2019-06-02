Prep Insider Blog
South Caldwell wins first NCHSAA 4A softball championship
It took an extra day, but South Caldwell High School won the school’s first state softball championship Sunday.
South Caldwell beat Wilmington Hoggard 7-5 in eight innings, one more than regulation. South Caldwell (25-5) won the championship after Friday’s first round was postponed due to weather. The teams split the first two games of their best-of-3 series Saturday, forcing the deciding Game 3 to be played Sunday.
After losing Game 1, South Caldwell had to rally in Game 2 to force Sunday’s game. On Sunday, South Caldwell again had to rally.
Hoggard got a homer to center from Allie Royal in bottom of the second, but South Caldwell responded in the third with a two-run double by championship MVP Regan Weisner with two outs. Weisner had three RBIs Sunday. A bases-loaded walk in the fourth gave South a 3-1 lead.
But Hoggard put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 5-3 lead. South Caldwell answered with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to the game. Neither team scored in seventh but South Caldwell scored twice in the top of the eighth inning -- courtesy of a two-run single from sophomore Ciara Hanson -- and won the title when Hoggard couldn’t answer in the bottom of the eighth.
Hoggard completed the year with a record of 20-9. The Vikings reached the State Championship Tournament for the second time in school history and first time since 2001 in the Double-Elimination era.
