Central Cabarrus softball falls in NCHSAA 3A final

The Central Cabarrus infield gather at the mound for a quick conversation. Special to the Observer

Eastern Alamance got a two-run homer from Morgan Lawson in the top of the eighth inning that delivered a 4-2 win over Central Cabarrus in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A softball championship.

The game was played Sunday because weather delayed Friday’s scheduled Game 1 and moved its completion to Saturday. On Saturday, Eastern Alamance (25-3) won Game 1 3-0. Central Cabarrus (27-6) rallied to win Game 2 by a score of 5-1.

On Sunday, the teams were tied at 2 after the seven regulation innings. In the top of the eighth, Madelyn Lawson led off with a double and Morgan Lawson brought her home. Central couldn’t do anything in the bottom half of the eighth.









