West Stanly wins NCHSAA 2A state softball championship

West Stanly High School is a state champion.

The Colts won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A softball state championship Sunday at UNC-Greensboro, beating Eastern Randolph 3-0.

West Stanly (28-2) won the first game of the series 1-0, but then was upset in Game Two, losing 3-0. That set up Sunday’s deciding Game 3.

After taking a 1-0 lead through five innings, Shelly Barbee smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give West Stanly a cushion. It was Barbee’s 14th home run of the season.

West Stanly was led by sophomore pitcher Jordan Hatch, a Duke recruit and the N.C. Gatorade player of the year. At one point the Colts had a 25-game win streak and they are ranked No. 33 nationally by MaxPreps.