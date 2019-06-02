Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

West Stanly wins NCHSAA 2A state softball championship

West Stanly wins NCHSAA 2A state title

West Stanly High School won the NCHSAA 2A softball title Sunday By
Up Next
West Stanly High School won the NCHSAA 2A softball title Sunday By

West Stanly High School is a state champion.

The Colts won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A softball state championship Sunday at UNC-Greensboro, beating Eastern Randolph 3-0.

West Stanly (28-2) won the first game of the series 1-0, but then was upset in Game Two, losing 3-0. That set up Sunday’s deciding Game 3.

After taking a 1-0 lead through five innings, Shelly Barbee smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give West Stanly a cushion. It was Barbee’s 14th home run of the season.

West Stanly was led by sophomore pitcher Jordan Hatch, a Duke recruit and the N.C. Gatorade player of the year. At one point the Colts had a 25-game win streak and they are ranked No. 33 nationally by MaxPreps.

  Comments  