Riding with Recruits: Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019.

Here is the 2019 NC Baseball Coaches Association all-state team.

The 4A team includes several Mecklenburg County players: Andre White, Vance; Noah Hall, Providence; Patrick Alvarez, Myers Park; Konni Durschlag, Mallard Creek; Sam Kagan, Providence; and Ardrey Kell’s Trey Tujetsch.

4A All-State

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos takes The Call from the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. to talk state championship chases, signed with Davidson and how to throw four-seam fastballs

3A All-State

Zack Edwards 3A West Henderson

2A All-State

1A All-State