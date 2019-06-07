Everybody still loves Mikey: Community to honor basketball star who died last summer

‘I feel like Mikey got drafted to heaven.’ Basketball star killed in wreck honored A special ceremony was held Saturday at Reedy Creek Park to honor Mikey Maddox, 18, a former Rocky River and Vance high school basketball star who was killed in a bike accident Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A special ceremony was held Saturday at Reedy Creek Park to honor Mikey Maddox, 18, a former Rocky River and Vance high school basketball star who was killed in a bike accident Saturday.

Last August, high school basketball star Mikey Maddox was struck by a car and killed while riding his bike on Old Concord Road in north Charlotte.

A crowd of at least 200 gathered a day later to celebrate the life of Maddox, who attended Vance and Rocky River high schools. He was 18 when he died.

Some of Maddox’s close family and friends hope to draw another large crowd during a remembrance event Saturday at noon at Harding High School.

There will be a game played featuring 40 former high school and current college players. A girls game and a middle school game might also be played.

Admission is $5. VIP seating in the first three rows is $10. Proceeds will go towards starting a scholarship fund in Maddox’s name.

Organizers hope to make this event, and the all-star game, an annual event like the Josh Level Classic in Greensboro. That event features the top basketball players around the state in honor of a former Greensboro-area player who died in 2013 of a heart condition.

“Mikey would have been leaving to go to college this year,” said Brian Mack, one of the Maddox event organizers. “So we wanted to do this event to celebrate Mikey and to celebrate all of these guys taking the next step in their journeys.

“With this being the first weekend since school has let out, we hope we can make this a safe weekend, get the kids in the gym and off the street.”