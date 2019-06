South Mecklenburg High Schools is one of North Carolina’s biggest schools. ahelms@charlottetobserver.com

Joe Evans has been hired as head football coach at South Mecklenburg, the Observer has learned.

Evans is currently an assistant at Myers Park High School, but has previously been head coach at Independence and Ardrey Kell High School. Ardrey Kell is a short drive from South Meck.

Evans will replace Rocky White, who coached the Sabres for several seasons.

