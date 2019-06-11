Another Mecklenburg County high school football coach is headed to South Carolina

Prep Insider Blog
Another Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ football coach is headed south of the border.
Providence High football coach Brad Bowles is leaving to become head football coach at Porter-Gaud School, as first reported by the Moultrie News. Porter-Gaud is K-12 private school in Charleston, S.C. Tuition at the school ranges from $20,860 to $25,330.
Recently, Aaron Brand left Vance High after leading the Cougars to their first N.C. 4AA state championship game. Brand is the coach at Irmo High in Columbia.
Bowles coached Providence for four years, posting a 23-25 record. His 2017 team finished 9-4, the only winning season in his tenure. He was named SoMECK conference coach of the year after the 2017 season, when Providence won the most games it had posted since 2006.
Providence hired Bowles from St. John’s (SC) High in Charleston County in April 2015. Bowles, a 2004 East Tennessee State graduate, was an assistant for three seasons at Goose Creek (S.C.) High and became head coach and athletics director at St. John’s in 2013. He was the school’s fourth coach in 48 years.
Bowles was recognized as S.C. Region 6A coach of the year in 2013 and 2014, when his teams were 9-0 against regional competition. In 2014, St. John’s won its first playoff game since 2006.
After Bowles’ depature, Providence will search for its sixth head football coach in school history. Providence opened in 1989.
