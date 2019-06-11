Another Mecklenburg County high school football coach is headed to South Carolina

Vance High football coach Aaron Brand leaving CMS Vance High football coach Aaron Brand discusses why he's leaving for a job at a S.C. high school Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vance High football coach Aaron Brand discusses why he's leaving for a job at a S.C. high school

Another Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ football coach is headed south of the border.

Providence High football coach Brad Bowles is leaving to become head football coach at Porter-Gaud School, as first reported by the Moultrie News. Porter-Gaud is K-12 private school in Charleston, S.C. Tuition at the school ranges from $20,860 to $25,330.

Recently, Aaron Brand left Vance High after leading the Cougars to their first N.C. 4AA state championship game. Brand is the coach at Irmo High in Columbia.

Bowles coached Providence for four years, posting a 23-25 record. His 2017 team finished 9-4, the only winning season in his tenure. He was named SoMECK conference coach of the year after the 2017 season, when Providence won the most games it had posted since 2006.

Providence hired Bowles from St. John’s (SC) High in Charleston County in April 2015. Bowles, a 2004 East Tennessee State graduate, was an assistant for three seasons at Goose Creek (S.C.) High and became head coach and athletics director at St. John’s in 2013. He was the school’s fourth coach in 48 years.