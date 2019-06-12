Mallard Creek athletics director is leaving CMS for job at a Cabarrus County school

Riding with Recruits: Mallard Creek’s Trent Simpson (Facebook Clip) Mallard Creek High's Trent Simpson talks about the transition from running back to linebacker on Riding with Recruits. Recorded on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mallard Creek High's Trent Simpson talks about the transition from running back to linebacker on Riding with Recruits. Recorded on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Mallard Creek athletics director Philip Davanzo is leaving the school.

Davanzo, 38, will become athletics director at Cox Mill High School in Concord, he told the Observer.

“Ultimately,” he said, “I’m going to Cox Mill for a growth opportunity. I need to learn some new skill sets to be a better leader. Cox Mill has given me some opportunities to grow that (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) can’t.”

Davanzo declined to elaborate on that statement.

At Cox Mill, Davanzo will replace Brad Hinson, who was AD for five years. Hinson left to become AD at Mount Pleasant High School in Cabarrus County.

“I get to learn how to follow someone that’s done a great job,” Davanzo said. “I’ve been a fixer and a change agent and I want to learn how to follow somebody. Ultimately, I want to be a district AD and following Brad will help me learn to come in and continue something and not have to change things.”

Before arriving at Mallard Creek five years ago, Davanzo spent nine years as a teacher and wrestling coach at Durham Jordan. He also was a softball coach and an assistant wrestling coach at Raleigh Millbrook for two years.

He has helped develop Mallard Creek into one of the area’s premier athletic programs. Mallard Creek has won multiple conference, regional and state championships across a variety of sports in his tenure.

“I’m proud of what our coaches have accomplished,” Davanzo said. “They trusted me and bought into the vision. We’re leaving it better than we found it. I believe Mallard Creek coaches are the best in the state, committed to growth and their athletes and committed to their families. I’m going to miss working with them. The hardest thing for me is that so many are mad at me (for leaving) because they trusted me. They’re super happy, but they don’t want to see me leave.”