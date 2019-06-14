Prep Insider Blog
Mallard Creek LB Trent Simpson to play in the SEC
Mallard Creek High linebacker Trent Simpson will play college football at Auburn.
Simpson made his decision, surrounded by nearly a dozen teammates, at a special ceremony Friday in his school’s auditorium Friday afternoon.
247Sports ranks Simpson No. 52 overall, among all recruits, nationally. It ranks Simpson, a 6-3, 230-pound senior, No. 2 in North Carolina and ranks him as the fourth-best recruit at outside linebacker in the class of 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for video, photos and more reaction.
