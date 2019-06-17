All-Observer boys swim: Myers Park’s Walker, Marvin Ridge’s King-Pierce win awards

Mecklenburg County’s past high school basketball players of the year High school basketball players of the year from 2014-2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school basketball players of the year from 2014-2019.

Myers Park senior Jack Walker is the Charlotte Observer swimmer of the year.





The Myers Park senior had a record-breaking day at the 4A state championship meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center Feb. 7.

Walker set all-classification state meet records in the 200 (1:35.34) and 500 freestyle finals (4:20.67).

Walker, a University of Virginia signee, was also named the Southwestern 4A swimmer of the year.

Marvin Ridge’s Melissa King-Pierce is the Charlotte Observer boys’ swimming coach of the year after leading the Mavericks’ boys’ team to their third straight 3A state championship.

The Mavericks were led by their 200 and 400 freestyle relays team that both raced to 3A state titles in 3A state record times.

First Team All-Observer Swimming

50 Freestyle: Tim Connery, Christ the King, So.: Crusaders’ sophomore won the 1A/2A state championship in 20.49.

100 Freestyle: Garrett Boone, South Mecklenburg, So.: Sabres’ standout won the 4A state championship in 45.51.

200 Freestyle: Jack Walker, Myers Park, Sr.: University of Virginia signee swam to a 4A state title in state record fashion in 1:35.34.

500 Freestyle: Ross Dant, Newton Conover, Sr.: N.C. State signee set a state record in 4:18.70 to win the 1A/2A state title by 14 seconds.

200 Individual Medley: Markus Wennborg, Hopewell, Sr.: N.C. State signee won the 4A state championship in 1:49.54.

100 Backstroke: Ross Dant, Newton Conover, Sr.: Red Devils’ standout was 1A/2A state runner-up in 49.16.

100 Butterfly: Boyd Poelke, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: University of North Carolina commit was the 3A state runner-up in 47.96.

100 Breaststroke: Markus Wennborg, Hopewell, Sr.: Titans’ standout won his second state championship in 55.01.

Diving: Ethan Foster, South Mecklenburg, Sr./Patrick O’Brien, Cox Mill, Sr.: Foster, a Harvard commit, won the 4A state diving title (516.75); O’Brien, a N.C. State signee, won his fourth straight, 3A state diving title breaking his own 3A state record (520.40).

200 Medley Relay: Ardrey Kell (Josh Fletcher, Jack Valiquette, Jason Lee, Austin Cummings): Ardrey Kell relay finished fourth at the 4A state championships (1:35.41).

200 Freestyle Relay: Marvin Ridge (Boyd Poelke, Josh Stablein, Connor Charrette, Charles Rothenberger): Marvin Ridge relay won the 3A state title in a 3A state record (1:26.05).

400 Freestyle Relay: Marvin Ridge (B. Poelke, J. Stablein, C. Rothenberger, Nicholas Piscitelli: Another Mavericks’ relay, another 3A state record (3:08.66) to win the (3A) state title.

Second Team All-Observer Swimming

50 Freestyle: Boyd Poelke, Marvin Ridge, Jr.

100 Freestyle: Kenneth Lowe, Hough, Jr./Jackson Davis, Charlotte Latin, Jr.

200 Freestyle: Hugh Svendsen, Myers Park, Jr.

500 Freestyle: Jack Walker, Myers Park, Sr.

200 Individual Medley: Chase Allison, Hopewell, Sr.

100 Backstroke: Josh Fletcher, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

100 Butterfly: Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson, Fr./Ethan Schneider, Hough, Jr.

100 Breaststroke: Jack Meehan, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.

Diving: Austin Campbell, Pine Lake Prep, Sr.

200 Medley Relay: South Mecklenburg (Wesley Barnett, Coleman McCreery, Garrett Boone, Ty Vendal).

200 Freestyle Relay: Myers Park (Hugh Svendsen, Joshua Walker, Hamlin Williams-Tracy, Jack Walker).

400 Freestyle Relay: Myers Park (Hugh Svendsen, Graham Hohnbaum, Spencer Freeman, Jack Walker).