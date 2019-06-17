All-Observer girls swim: Marvin Ridge’s VanNote, Charlotte Catholic’s Berens earn honors

Riding with recruits: Ellie Marquardt South Mecklenburg swimmer Ellie Marquardt, an all-conference swim star is unbeaten in dual meets in her four-year high school career. Marquardt has committed to Princeton. Recorded on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg swimmer Ellie Marquardt, an all-conference swim star is unbeaten in dual meets in her four-year high school career. Marquardt has committed to Princeton. Recorded on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Marvin Ridge senior Ellie VanNote is the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer girls’ swimmer of the year. VanNote was named most valuable performer at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship for the second straight year.





VanNote won 3A state titles in both the 200 freestyle (1:48.65) and 100 butterfly (53.92), racing to automatic All-American times in each event.

VanNote, a University of North Carolina signee, also helped the Mavericks 200 and 400- freestyle relays to 3rd-place finishes.

The Marvin Ridge girls finished third overall as a team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Charlotte Catholic swim coach Tim Berens is the Charlotte Observer girls’ swimming coach of the year after leading the Cougars’ girls to their second straight 3A state championship and 16th state title in school history.

Berens and his team won it all again with just one individual state championship coming from Charlotte Catholic’s 200 medley relay, including Madeline Menkhaus, Mattie McFee, Victoria Dichak and Olivia Rhodes.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Ellie VanNote, Marvin Ridge.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year: Tim Berens, Charlotte Catholic.

All Charlotte Observer Boys’ Swim Team

First Team

50 Freestyle: Elizabeth Sowards, Hough, So.: Huskies’ standout sophomore was 4A state runner-up (23.06).

100 Freestyle: Olywyn Bartis, Myers Park, Sr./Lindsay Flynn, Charlotte Latin, So.: Bartis, a Duke commit, won 4A state title (50.60), while Flynn won NCISAA Division I state championship (50.64).

200 Freestyle: Kensley Merritt, Hough, Jr.: Auburn commit raced to the 4A state title (1:47.05).

500 Freestyle: Ellie Marquardt, South Mecklenburg, Sr.: Princeton University commit won the 4A state championship (4:48.18).

200 Individual Medley: Emme Nelson, Community School of Davidson, Jr.: 1A/2A state championship meet’s most outstanding swimmer won the state title in a 1A/2A state record, 2:00.70.

100 Backstroke: Kensley Merritt, Hough, Jr.: Huskies’ standout was 4A state runner-up (54.73).

100 Butterfly: Ellie VanNote, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Mavericks’ senior doubled as 3A state champion in the 100 butterfly (53.92).

100 Breaststroke: Desirae Mangaoang, Lake Norman, Jr.: Wildcats’ standout finished fourth at the 4A state championships (1:02.42).

Diving: Joslyn Oakley, Langtree Charter, Fr.: 1A/2A state champion (472.60 points) as a freshman.

200 Medley Relay: Myers Park (Claire Russell, Liza Whitmire, Janie Smith, Olwyn Bartis): Mustangs’ relay was the 4A state runner-up (1:42.84).

200 Freestyle Relay: Myers Park (Janie Smith, Liza Whitmire, Maya Gendzel, Olwyn Bartis): Mustangs’ quartet won the 4A state title (1:33.87).

400 Freestyle Relay: Weddington (Maddy Flickinger, Ashley Martinson, Kylie Yoder, Katie Corbi): The Warriors’ quartet won the 3A state championship in 3:27.56.

Second Team All-Observer Swimming

50 Freestyle: Janie Smith, Myers Park, Sr./Katie Corbi, Weddington, Sr.

100 Freestyle: Elizabeth Sowards, Hough, So.

200 Freestyle: Ellie VanNote, Marvin Ridge, Sr./Katie Rauch, South Mecklenburg, So.

500 Freestyle: Katie Rauch, South Mecklenburg, So.

200 Individual Medley: Liza Whitmire, Myers Park, Jr.

100 Backstroke: Maddy Flickinger, Weddington, Sr.

100 Butterfly: Janie Smith, Myers Park, Sr.

100 Breaststroke: Emme Nelson, Community School of Davidson, Jr.

Diving: Asia Wegh, Hough, Jr.

200 Medley Relay: South Mecklenburg (Katie Rauch, Reagan Johnson, Ellie Marquardt, Brynn Martinson).

200 Freestyle Relay: Weddington (Maddy Flickinger, Kylie Yoder, Kelsey Tolchin, Katie Corbi).

400 Freestyle Relay: Charlotte Catholic (Alina Stout, Victoria Dichak, Madeline Menkhaus, Abigail Parks)/Charlotte Latin (Lindsay Flynn, Jessica Flynn, Evelyn Peters, Amy Draeglin).