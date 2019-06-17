Weddington duo head 2018-19 All-Observer boys indoor track team

Weddington High indoor track star Kyle Durham (in front, right) Correspondent

Weddington senior Kyle Durham is the Charlotte Observer boys’ indoor track athlete of the year after winning two individual state crowns to help the Warriors to their second straight N.C. 3A title.

Durham earned the 3A state championship most valuable player award for his efforts, which included setting a new all-classification record in the 1,000-meter run (2:28.85).

Durham also won the 1,600-meter state title as well as the 4 X 400-meter relay state championship with teammates, Emerson Douds, Jackson O’Hara and Jake Toomey.

Weddington track coach Rick Spencer,is the Charlotte Observer boys’ indoor track coach of the year after the leading the Warriors to the 3A indoor state championship for the second year in a row.

First Team

55-meter dash: Royal Burris, Harding, Sr.: Rams’ speedster ran an Observer-area best 6.39 to win the Champions’ Fast Track High School Invitational, also finished as 4A state runner-up.

300-meter dash: Emerson Douds, Weddington, Sr.: University of Pennsylvania commit was the 3A state championship in 34.53.

500-meter dash: Emerson Douds, Weddington, Sr.: Warriors’ standout was the 3A state runner-up with a 1:05.79.

1000-meter run: Kyle Durham, Weddington, Sr.: N.C. State commit won the 3A state title in the 1000 and 1600-meter runs and helped the 4 X 400-meter relay team to another state championship.

1600-meter run: Jason Thomson, North Lincoln, Jr.: Vikings’ standout had an Observer-area best 4:19.24 to finish third at the Mondo Elite Invitational; also won the 1A/2A state title.

3200-meter run: Cooper Castellaw, Alexander Central, Sr.: Charlotte 49ers’ commit ran an Observer-area best 9:31.29, also finished fourth at the 3A state championships.

55-meter hurdles: Joshua Parks, A.L. Brown, Sr.: UNC Wilmington commit was 3A state runner-up (7.48).

High Jump: Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, Sr./Alex Reavis, Bandys, Sr.: Bernard jumped 6-8 at the Visit Winston-Salem High School Kickoff; Reavis, a University of North Carolina commit, matched him with a 6-8 to win the 1A/2A indoor state title.

Long Jump: Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, Sr.: N.C. State commit jumped an Observer-area best 23-3 at the Virginia Showcase, also was 4A state runner-up.

Triple Jump: Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, Sr.: Ravens’ standout jumper was 4A state runner-up (49-7.5).

Shot Put: Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, Sr.: Mavericks’ standout had an Observer-best throw of 55-4.75 to finish third at the 4A state championships.

Pole Vault: Benjamin Cardel, Marvin Ridge, Jr./Marcus Hesske, Parkwood, Jr.: Cardel had an Observer-best vault of 14-0 to finish as runner-up in the Spartan Classic; Hesske matched the 14-0 to finish as 3A state runner-up.

4 X 200-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Bradon Black, Christian Phelps, Ashton Spangler, Aidan McNally): Cavaliers’ quartet won the 3A state title in 1:30.13

4 X 400-meter relay: Weddington (Kyle Durham, Jake Toomey, Jackson O’Hara, Emerson Douds): Warriors’ relay won 3A state championship in area-best 3:25.53.

4 X 800-meter relay: Weddington (Krystopher Durham, Stephen Larson, Jake Toomey, Will Mazur): Warriors’ quartet had the state’s best 4 X 800 time to win the Virginia Showcase (7:49.73); also won the 3A state title in this event.

Second Team All Charlotte Observer Boys’ Indoor Track Team

55-meter dash: Khafre Brown, West Mecklenburg, Sr.

300-meter dash: Marcus Woods, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.

500-meter dash: Kyle Goodman, East Mecklenburg, Sr.

1000-meter run: Brian Risse, North Lincoln, Sr.

1600-meter run: Kyle Durham, Weddington, Sr.

3200-meter run: Pace Clark, Providence, Sr.

55-meter hurdles: Kyle Land, Olympic, Sr.

High Jump: Joshua Parks, A.L. Brown, Sr.

Long Jump: Zach Barksdale, Parkwood, Sr.

Triple Jump: Kolby Merritt, Vance, Sr.

Shot Put: Carter Wilson, Ashe County, Sr.

Pole Vault: Ethan Basinger, Marvin Ridge, Jr./Aidan Seidman, Providence, Sr.

4 X 200-meter relay: Vance (Jaime Halton, Joseph Morris, Justice Robinson, Nathaniel Spindle).

4 X 400-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Aiden McNally, Aaron Zimmerman, Ashton Spangler, Bradon Black.

4 X 800-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Walker Lezotte, William Walsh, Mickey Schihl, Kyle Stamper).