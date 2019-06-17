All-Observer girls indoor track team: Mainwaring Foster, Allen earn track honors

Providence High’s Ella Mainwaring Foster

Providence junior Ella Mainwaring Foster is the Charlotte Observer girls’ indoor track athlete of the year after a standout season.

Mainwaring Foster won a 4A state championship in the 500-meter dash running a personal-best, school-record 1:16.34.

She was also a part of the 4 X 400-meter relay, 4A state championship quartet (with Nimeesha Coleman, Ariana Rivera and Amanda Watson) that ran the sixth fastest time (3:54.36) in state history.

Mainwaring Foster, Coleman, Holly Klug and Rivera also made up the 4 X 200-meter relay, 4A state runner-up.

Providence finished fourth overall as a team at the 4A state championship meet.

▪ Cuthbertson’s Dustin Allen is the Charlotte Observer girls’ indoor track coach of the year after leading the Cavaliers’ girls’ to their third straight N.C. 3A state indoor championship on Feb. 8.

Allen and company won in dominant fashion beating the field by 26 points.

Cuthbertson got state championships from Lainie Baumgardner (Pole Vault), Leah Helms (1600-meter run), Netanya Linares (High Jump) and the 4 X 800-meter relay (Gabriella Castro, Kaitlyn St. Hilarie, Madeline Hill and Leah Helms).

All Charlotte Observer Girls’ Indoor Track Team

55-meter dash: Mekyll Robinson, West Mecklenburg, Sr.: Western Carolina signee finished third at the 4A state championships in 7.12.

300-meter dash: Ariana Rivera, Providence, Sr.: 4A state runner-up in an Observer-area best 39.79.

500-meter dash: Ella Mainwaring Foster, Providence, Jr.: 4A state champion in a school-record 1:16.34.

1000-meter run: Cora Cooke, Myers Park, So.: 4A state champion in the state’s best time this indoor season 2:55.97.

1600-meter run: Cora Cooke, Myers Park, So.: Mustangs’ standout ran Observer-area best 5:06.35 to finish sixth in a loaded Mondo Elite Invitational field.

3200-meter run: Jonna Strange, North Iredell, Jr.: 3A state champion actually ran her best time of the year to win the Green and Gold NC/VA Border Clash, 10:47.84.

55-meter hurdles: Falon Spearman, Providence Day, Sr.: Chargers’ hurdler ran an Observer-area best 8.28 to win the Mondo Elite Invitational preliminaries (finished as runner-up in the finals).

High Jump: Addie Renner, Myers Park, Sr.: University of North Carolina signee jumped an Observer-area best 5-10 to finish as 4A state runner-up.

Long Jump: Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, Sr.: N.C. State signee jumped an Observer-area best 19-2 to finish fourth-place at the Virginia Showcase, also 4A state runner-up.

Triple Jump: Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, Sr.: Ravens’ standout also jumped an area-best 38-5.5 at the Camel City Elite Invitational, also finished 3rd at the 4A state championships.

Shot Put: Emily Shain, Lincolnton, Sr.: 1A/2A state runner-up had her best throw of the indoor season, Observer-area best 40-7 to win the N.C. Runners’ Holiday Invitational.

Pole Vault: Ally Richardson, Pine Lake Prep, Jr.: Pride standout vaulted an Observer-area best 11-6 to finish as 1A/2A state runner-up.

4 X 200-meter relay: Providence (Ariana Rivera, Ella Mainwaring Foster, Holly Klug, Nimeesha Coleman): 4A state runner-up in 1:42.86.

4 X 400-meter relay: Providence (Nimeesha Coleman, Ella Mainwaring Foster, Amanda Watson, Ariana Rivera): 4A state champions in the state’s best 4 X 400-meter relay time of the indoor season, 3:54.36.

4 X 800-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Gabriella Castro, Kaitlyn St. Hilaire, Madeline Hill, Leah Helms): 3A state champions in the state’s No. 2 time this indoor season, 9:34.34.

Second Team All Charlotte Observer Girls’ Indoor Track Team

55-meter dash: Olivia Hee, Providence Day, Sr.

300-meter dash: Tracey Manigault, Cox Mill, Sr.

500-meter dash: Beasley Gordon, Myers Park, So.

1000-meter run: Sarah Bechtel, Weddington, Sr.

1600-meter run: Leah Helms, Cuthbertson, So.

3200-meter run: Madeline Hill, Cuthbertson, So.

55-meter hurdles: Ariana Rivera, Providence, Sr.

High Jump: Eve English, Olympic, Sr.

Long Jump: Alana Mack, North Mecklenburg, Sr.

Triple Jump: Na’Ziya Evans, Olympic, Sr.

Shot Put: S’khaja Charles, Vance, Jr.

Pole Vault: Isabel Crandell, Marvin Ridge, Jr.

4 X 200-meter relay: Olympic (Amaya Gaddy, Carson Strother, Eve English, Na’Zyia Evans) and Vance (Imani Boyd, Ronee Tudor, Lu Kamara, Ahlexandria Deloache).

4 X 400-meter relay: Berry (Jaia McGee, Sanu Jallow, Ramya Fuller, Mylena Beckham) and Cuthbertson (Dahlia Cutler, Addison Benz, Presley Worf, Mackenzie Townsend).

4 X 800-meter relay: Weddington (Elizabeth Starkie, Sydney Burke, Anna Brown, Sarah Bechtel).