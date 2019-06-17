2018-19 All-Observer wrestling team: Dugan, Ross earn honors

Mallard Creek All-America LB Trent Simpson headed to the SEC Mallard Creek linebacker Trent Simpson committed to an SEC school Friday, saying it felt like home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mallard Creek linebacker Trent Simpson committed to an SEC school Friday, saying it felt like home.

West Lincoln’s Butch Ross is the Charlotte Observer wrestling coach of the year after leading his team to a repeat 2A state dual team championship this season.

Ross and company rolled past Croatan 60-14 to win the 2A state team title, after winning nail-biting playoff matches over Central Academy (second round), Fred T. Foard (quarterfinals) and Newton Conover (semifinals), where winning came down to the final match.

Ross had led West Lincoln to four state titles (2000, 2015, 2018, 2019) is his 24 years as head coach.

▪ Lake Norman senior Nathan Dugan is the Charlotte Observer wrestler of the year after going 55-4 this year on his way to the 4A state title at 195 pounds, where he was the 4A state meet’s most outstanding wrestler. Dugan won the 4A state at 182 pounds last year.

Dugan, a Princeton University commit, did not lose a match to a North Carolina wrestler this season with all four losses coming to wrestlers ranked in the top five in the country in their respective weight classes.

Dugan is ranked No. 10 in the country at 195 pounds by flowrestling.org.

First-Team All-Observer Wrestling

106: Richard Treanor, Hough, So.: Husky standout finished a perfect 46-0 on his way to the 4A state title; 92-5 in his high school career.

113: Tripp Collins, Piedmont, So.: 3A state champion was 62-3 this season.

120: Caleb Campos, Cannon School, Fr.: Cougars’ freshman went 42-5 on his to a NCISAA state title.

126: Tristan Black, SouthLake Christian, Sr./River Griffith, Avery County, Jr.: Black (37-3) won his 3rd, NCISAA state title; Griffith (54-3) was the 1A state champion.

132: Josh Blatt, Piedmont, Sr./Landon Shuford, West Iredell, Sr.: Blatt the 3A state champion went 49-2; Shuford was 38-2 on his way to the 2A state title.

138: Isaac Shaw, Mooresville, Jr./Bailey Wilkins, Rock Hill, Jr.: Shaw was the 4A state champion going 46-1 this season; Wilkins won his 3rd straight, S.C. 5A state title going 72-6.

145: Silas Shaw, Mooresville, Sr.: 4A state champion, N.C. State commit was a perfect 54-0 this season, had 199 wins in his Mooresville career.

152: Isaac Byers, Mooresville, Sr./Nathan Hull, West Lincoln, Sr.: Byers (44-3) won the 4A state championship; while Hull went 50-3 on his way to the 2A state title.

160: Jordan Norman, Mallard Creek, Sr./Jacob Hattaway, Metrolina Christian, Sr.: Norman was the 4A state champion going 54-5 this season, Hattaway finished his high school career with a 3rd, NCISAA state title with a 23-4 record this year.

170: Joshua Nichols, Newton Conover, Jr.: 2A state champion went 59-3 this season winning the title in sudden death.

182: Landor Foor, Fred T. Foard, So.: 2A state champion was a perfect 47-0 this season.

195: Nathan Dugan, Lake Norman, Sr.: Princeton University commit, 4A state champion and 4A state meet’s most outstanding wrestler was 55-4 this season.

220: Zachariah Bare, Ashe County, Sr.: 2A state champion went 49-1 in final high school season.

285: Antwon McClee, Ashbrook, Sr./Devon Rice, Rock Hill, Sr..: McClee was a perfect 44-0 this season on his way to a 3A state title and the 3A state’s meet most outstanding wrestler honors; Rice was 61-1 on his way to S.C. 5A state championship.

Second-Team All-Observer Wrestling

106: Joe Jordan, Avery County, Fr./Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy, Fr./Spencer Cox, South Pointe, Fr./Daniel Barfield, Andrew Jackson, So.

113: Zachariah Lewis, R.S. Central, So./Nathaniel Friedman, Providence Day, Sr./Kaleem Heard, York, So.

120: Byron Leake, Chesterfield, Sr./Jackson Rumfelt, York, So./Will Edmiston, Lake Norman, Sr.

126: Cayman Carpenter, Bunker Hill, Sr.

132: Cameron Fletcher, Charlotte Latin, Sr./Luke Phillips, Andrew Jackson, So.

138: Logan Lambert, South Rowan, Jr./Niles Debnam, Metrolina Christian, Jr.

145: Spencer Leonhardt, Freedom, Sr./Colby Teague, Bandys, Sr.

152: Kase Mermans, Charlotte Latin, Sr./Michael Ramirez, Rock Hill, Jr./Tyleik Elder, Andrew Jackson, Jr.

160: Cade Haines, Central Academy, Sr./Markeith Drakeford, Indian Land, Jr.

170: Seth Williamson, West Iredell, Sr.

182: Isaac Ekanem, South Pointe, Sr./Nicholas Greene, Cannon School, Jr.

195: Salvador Gilvaja, St. Stephens, Sr./Josiah Connors, Charlotte Country Day, Sr./Blade Teal, Jr.

220: Levi Andrews, Avery County, Fr./Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian, Fr.

285: Ikem Ekwonu, Providence Day, Sr./Isaac Chapman, Alexander Central, Sr./Brock Steele, West Lincoln, Sr.