All-Observer boys golf: Rock Hill High golfer, Myers Park coach honored

Riding with Recruits: Drew Hackett of Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors.

Rock Hill junior Zach Reuland is The Charlotte Observer boys’ golfer of the year. Reuland won the S.C. 5A state championship and led the Bearcats to the team title.





In the finals, Reuland shot a 6-under-par 138 over two days at Lexington Country Club.

Reuland, who also won the 5A Upper State title, has college interest from High Point, James Madison, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth.

▪ Myers Park’s Jason Lockwood is the Observer coach of the year after leading the Mustangs to their first NCHSAA state championship since 1956.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Myers Park won the 4A state crown by two shots over New Bern.

The Mustangs also won the 4A West Regional by 11 shots and won the Southwestern 4A conference championship.

First Team

Zach Reuland, Rock Hill, Jr.: 5A state individual champion shot a 6-under par 138 over two days to win by three shots while helping his team to a 5A state team title as well.

Caleb Surratt, Union Academy, Fr.: Cardinals’ star only player under par in winning the 1A state championship; also won 1A Midwest Regional and PAC 7, 1A conference titles.

Drew Hackett, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: UNC Wilmington signee was 3A state and 3A West Regional runner-up after winning the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) title, helping Catholic team to a 3A state team title; also boasts a 4.6 GPA.

Jack Heath, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: 3A state runner-up won 3A West Regional title while helping Catholic to a 3A state team title.

Luke Hackworth, Myers Park, Sr.: College of Charleston signee helped lead Mustangs to their first 4A state title in 63 year; won Southwestern 4A conference title and finished third at 4A West Regionals, ninth at 4A state championships.

Nick Mayfield, Rock Hill, Sr.: South Carolina signee earned all-state honors with a seventh place finish at the 5A state meet.

T.J. Moyer, Cannon School, So.: NCISAA 4A individual state champion also led the Cougars to a state title by 11 shots.

Addison Beam, Highland Tech, Sr.: Appalachian State signee was 1A state runner-up after winning the 1A West Regional title.

Chase Clayton, West Stanly, Sr.: Catawba College signee was 2A state runner-up, co-2A Midwest Regional champion.

Thomas Eubanks, Myers Park Golf, Sr.: Maryland signee won the 4A West Regional title; SW4A conference runner-up.

Manning Sloop, Rock Hill, Jr.: South Carolina commit; another all-state Bearcat performer; finished eighth at the 5A state championships.

Christian Jarrell, Community School of Davidson, Jr.: Led team to its second straight N.C. 1A state championship after being cleared to play. He had wrist surgery March 23. Jarrell finished third individually at states; tied fourth at the 1A Midwest Regional.

Ian Johnson, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.: Knights senior led a balanced team to an undefeated season and their first N.C. 2A state title Johnson tied for third at the state meet.

Grayson Winburn, McBee, Sr.: S.C. 2A state individual champion won the title in a sudden-death playoff.

All Observer Boys Golfer of the Year: Zach Reuland, Rock Hill.

All Observer Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year: Jason Lockwood, Myers Park

Second Team

Colby Patterson, East Rowan, So.

Cam Whitney, Ardrey Kell, Jr.

Charlie Barr, Cannon School, So.

Cole Chambers, Myers Park, So.

Lucas Pearse, Myers Park, So.

Lance Rowe, East Lincoln, Sr.

Carter Busse, Lake Norman Charter, So.

Pierce Robinson, Thomas Jefferson Academy, Sr.

Simon Wright, Lancaster, So.

Bauer Galloway, West Lincoln, Sr.

Austin Brooks, Carmel Christian, Sr.

Karsten Shields, Metrolina Christian, Jr.

Graham Chase, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

Nick Sutton, Porter Ridge, Sr.

Alex Heffner, Hickory Ridge, Jr.

Ryan O’Neil, Cuthbertson, Sr.

-Bret McCormick contributed to this story.