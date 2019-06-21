New NCAA ‘live period’ rule suits Cannon School 7-foot sophomore just fine

High school players to watch in 2020 Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch.

Playing AAU basketball can be tough for guys like Concord Cannon School’s Christian Reeves.

Reeves, 15, is a 7-foot, 215-pound center trying to find his game. That doesn’t always translate well in fast-paced showcase games where shots often go up quickly.

“Showcase basketball is a guard’s world,” Cannon coach Che’ Roth said Friday night after watching Reeves have a monster summer league game against Raleigh Ravenscroft. “This environment suits guys like him and other bigs much more.”

Cannon School is among 10 Charlotte-area teams playing in the first N.C. Independent Schools Summer Showcase. A new NCAA rule is allowing Division I college coaches to attend high school events in June this year.

In the past, coaches only got to evaluate prospects on shoe company-dominated circuits in April and July “live periods” before players went back to their school teams in the fall.

In many of those events, players are on loaded all-star teams, teams not affiliated with their high schools, and players like Reeves can sometimes get lost.

“This is better,” Reeves said, “because I get to show college coaches what I can do and I get to be on the court more.”

In a 76-49 win over Ravenscroft, Reeves showed a lot of promise. He made 8-of-15 shots and scored 19 points, to go with 14 rebounds and two blocks. That performance dwarfed what he does in most games for his travel-team, the Chris Paul/Nike-backed CP3.

Plenty of Division I coaches showed up for the event Friday, including Tony Bennett of national champion Virginia and Wake Forest’s Danny Manning.

The University of Virginia men’s basketball Tony Bennett catches up with Greensboro Day head coach Freddy Johnson. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

In the past three years, North Carolina private schools have produced more than 80 players who have signed Division I scholarships.

In the latest ESPN national rankings for the rising sophomores, juniors and seniors, there were seven North Carolina players ranked. Five play for a NCISAA school. And Thursday night, two former NCISAA players were drafted into the NBA: Grant Williams (Providence Day/Boston Celtics) and Coby White (Greenfield School/Chicago Bulls).

So the coaches came out to see the next wave of talent, and Reeves certainly looked like he was ready to be in it.

“Every possession,” Roth said, “he seems to get a little more confident. We’ve seen a lot of growth within three weeks (of practice). It seems like he’s having fun. He’s hard-working and obviously, he has something you can’t teach — he’s 7-foot tall. But he has this knack of picking up things really quick.

“He’s got a limitless ceiling being that tall — and he’s getting better every day.”