MaxPreps lists top 10 N.C. prep football programs of past 10 years, controversy (predictably) ensues
Butler High Football: Despite 2017, goal remains the same
So who’s the king of N.C. prep football for the past 10 years?
MaxPreps, a national website which follows high schools and high school statistics, took a mighty swing this week -- and predictably, controversy ensued.
Football fans ran to social media in protest -- or to praise the rankings (provided their team was in or was high enough).
For the record, five Observer-area teams were ranked and the top three were all from Mecklenburg County: Charlotte Christian (No. 10), Shelby (No. 9), Charlotte Catholic (No. 3), Mallard Creek (No. 2) and Butler (No. 1).
To arrive at its conclusion, MaxPreps looked at top 25 finishes in its computer poll and national rankings, state championships and state finals appearances.
For many fans, the math doesn’t matter, just the passion, and plenty of folks had their say on social media
Former West Meck star to be inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
Former West Meck basketball star Patrick Herron will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame July 26 at the Harvest Church, which is near the school. Herron started at point guard for West Meck and Winston-Salem State. He led West Meck to a conference championshp in 1991.
Herron is currently an assistant at Combine Academy in Lincoln County.
Victory Christian star at combine
Victory Christian wide receiver Matthew Spencer is participating in the Blue-Grey National Super Combine in Richmond, Va., at the Redskins’ training facility.
Spencer led the Kings in receiving yards last season. Top performers at the combine could be selected for the Blue-Grey national All-American bowls, which will be played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the Tampa Bay Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field.
