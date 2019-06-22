MaxPreps lists top 10 N.C. prep football programs of past 10 years, controversy (predictably) ensues

Butler High Football: Despite 2017, goal remains the same After a disappointing 8-3 record in 2017 and a first-round playoff exit, Butler High has reloaded and is again ready to make a state championship run under coach Brian Hales. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a disappointing 8-3 record in 2017 and a first-round playoff exit, Butler High has reloaded and is again ready to make a state championship run under coach Brian Hales.

So who’s the king of N.C. prep football for the past 10 years?

MaxPreps, a national website which follows high schools and high school statistics, took a mighty swing this week -- and predictably, controversy ensued.

Football fans ran to social media in protest -- or to praise the rankings (provided their team was in or was high enough).

For the record, five Observer-area teams were ranked and the top three were all from Mecklenburg County: Charlotte Christian (No. 10), Shelby (No. 9), Charlotte Catholic (No. 3), Mallard Creek (No. 2) and Butler (No. 1).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To arrive at its conclusion, MaxPreps looked at top 25 finishes in its computer poll and national rankings, state championships and state finals appearances.

For many fans, the math doesn’t matter, just the passion, and plenty of folks had their say on social media

Where did Wallace-Rose Hill finish? Hard to believe 6 state titles didn't get them in the top 10? — John Smist (@JohnSmistWECT) June 21, 2019

Why is butler #1 they haven’t been relevant since Lamont and Ferguson left a decade ago — Shane Willias (@Coachshane54) June 22, 2019

We must be too small for their “list” of top 10! 6 state championships, 8 regional appearances, 128 wins, 19 losses... — WRH Athletics (@WRHBulldogs) June 21, 2019

Former West Meck star to be inducted into school’s Hall of Fame

Former West Meck basketball star Patrick Herron will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame July 26 at the Harvest Church, which is near the school. Herron started at point guard for West Meck and Winston-Salem State. He led West Meck to a conference championshp in 1991.

Herron is currently an assistant at Combine Academy in Lincoln County.

Victory Christian star at combine

Victory Christian wide receiver Matthew Spencer is participating in the Blue-Grey National Super Combine in Richmond, Va., at the Redskins’ training facility.

Spencer led the Kings in receiving yards last season. Top performers at the combine could be selected for the Blue-Grey national All-American bowls, which will be played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the Tampa Bay Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field.