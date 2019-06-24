Weddington’s Kyle Durham named NC track athlete of the year

High school players to watch in 2020 Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch.

Weddington High School’s Kyle Durham is the 2019 Gatorade N.C. boys track and field athlete of the year.

Durham, a 6-foot-3, 135-pound senior, was also named the Charlotte Observer track athlete of the year earlier this month.

Durham, who carries a 3.34 GPA, won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:51.72 at the Class 3A state meet this past season, leading the Warriors to the state championship as a team. Durham also ran the lead leg on the first-place 4x400 relay and took second in the 1600. At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor earlier this month, he anchored the 4x800 relay quartet to a silver medal.





A talented musician, Durham has volunteered locally on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse, an international, non-denominational, evangelical Christian disaster relief organization. He will attend N.C. State on a track scholarship this fall.

“Kyle has more range than any athlete I’ve coached,” said Weddington coach Rick Spencer. “His best event is the 800, but he can easily drop down to the 400 and he can move up to the 5K. His work ethic is contagious and perhaps his biggest contribution is the example he has set and the legacy he’s left behind.”



