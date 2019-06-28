Covenant Day star named to USA Baseball 17U Development team

Riding with Recruits: Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019.

Covenant Day School baseball star Phillip Abner was one of 41 players named to the USA Baseball 17U National Team Development Program roster Friday.

The players will head to Chicago for the weeklong development program July 20-25.

The National Team Development Program offers identified athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for a future national team experience. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field education seminars and intrasquad Stars vs. Stripes games to assist in the development of the athletes as a person and a player.

Three N.C. players made the roster: Abner, Ryan Clifford (Raleigh) and Joshua Hartle (King, NC)

Abner, a sophomore, has committed to Florida. He is a 6-foot, 200-pound left-handed first baseman/pitcher. He hit .302 with 17 RBIs and four home runs last season. As a pitcher he was 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA.

2019 17U National Team Development Program

Name; Position; Hometown

Phillip Abner; LHP; Charlotte, N.C.

Jackson Baumeister; C/RHP; Jacksonville, Fla.

Mike Bello; OF; Oak Ridge, N.J.

^Braylon Bishop; OF; Texarcana, Ark.

^Nick Bitsko; RHP; Doylestown, Penn.

Mark Black; C/OF; Pittsburgh, Penn.

Michael Braswell; INF/RHP; Mableton, Ga.

Maddux Bruns; RHP; Saraland, Ala.

^Irving Carter; RHP; Boynton Beach, Fla.

*^Ryan Clifford; OF; Raleigh, N.C.

*^Pete Crow-Armstrong; OF; Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Michael Davinni; IF/RHP; Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Kade Grundy; RHP/OF; Somerset, Ky.

*^Joshua Hartle; LHP/1B; King, N.C.

*^Rawley Hector; RHP/INF; Van Alstyne, Texas

*^Brady House; INF/RHP; Winder, Ga.

^Samuel Hunt; C/IF; Minneapolis, Minn.

^Jordan Lawlar; MIF; Irving, Texas

*^Luke Leto; INF/RHP; Portage, Mich.

*Christian Little; RHP; St. Louis, Mo.

Joseph Mack; C/IF; Williamsville, N.Y.

^Marcelo Mayer; SS/OF; Chula Vista, Calif.

Michael Morales; RHP/IF; Enola, Penn.

Maxwell Muncy; IF; Carmarillo, Calif.

*^Izaac Pacheco; INF; Friendswood, Texas

*Andrew Painter; RHP; Pompano Beach, Fla.

Joshua Pearson; OF/IF; West Monroe, La.

Joseph Quick; RHP/IF; Lake Jackson, Texas

Kurtis Reid; IF/RHP; Hamilton, Ohio

*^Roc Riggio; OF; Simi Valley, Calif.

*Alejandro Rosario; RHP; Miami, Fla.

*Charlie Saum; C; Ventura, Calif.

Nate Savino; LHP/OF; Sterling, Va.

*^Cody Schrier; INF; San Clemente, Calif.

Brock Selvidge; LHP/OF; Chandler, Ariz.

^Austin Stracener; SS/RHP; New Braunfels, Texas

*Ryan Spikes; UTL; Covington, Ga.

*^Grant Taylor; RHP; Florence, Ala.

^Hunter Teplansky; INF/RHP; Flower Mound, Texas

Jack Walker; RHP; Lake Charles, La.

Tyler Wiederstein; RHP/IF; Greensburg, Penn.