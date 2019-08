Prep Football Preview: Lincoln County

Are facilities an issue in CMS? Vance High head coach Aaron Brand and Myers Park head coach Scott Chadwick respond to Observer writer Langston Wertz's inquiry about whether facilities are an issue in CMS during a roundtable discussion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vance High head coach Aaron Brand and Myers Park head coach Scott Chadwick respond to Observer writer Langston Wertz's inquiry about whether facilities are an issue in CMS during a roundtable discussion.

Preseason all-county team

Offense

QB – Landon Beard, North Lincoln, 5-11, 160, Sr.

RB – Jake Soorus, North Lincoln, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

RB – Cole Barber, East Lincoln, 5-9, 165, Sr.

WR – Sam Brady, North Lincoln, 6-4, 205, Sr.

WR – Matthew Byrd, Lincolnton, 5-9, 160, Sr.

WR – Paulie Menegay, East Lincoln, 5-10, 180, Jr.

OL – Joseph Elberti, North Lincoln, 5-11, 240, Sr.

OL – Wyatt Painter, North Lincoln, 6-3, 270, Sr.

OL – Blake Hamilton, East Lincoln, 6-5, 245, Sr.

OL – Spencer Sinyard, East Lincoln, 6-3, 245, Sr.

OL – Harley Scronce, West Lincoln, 6-1, 250, Sr.

Specialists

ATH – Preston Cox, East Lincoln, 5-9, 155, Jr.

SPEC – Mickey McGrisken, Lincolnton, 6-0, 185, Sr.

K/P – Diego Romero, Lincolnton, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Defense

DL – Travali Price, North Lincoln, 6-4, 230, Sr.

DL – Trent Smith, East Lincoln, 6-2, 275, Sr.

DL – Blaine Dellinger, East Lincoln, 6-3, 235, Sr.

DL – Bernard Wingate, Lincolnton, 6-0, 225, So.

LB – Ethan Martin, East Lincoln, 6-2, 215, Sr.

LB – Cannon Bridges, West Lincoln, 5-11, 175, Sr.

LB – Dylan Beam, West Lincoln, 5-11, 175, Jr.

DB – Jacob Cline, North Lincoln, 5-10, 155, Sr.

DB – Daniel Carter, North Lincoln, 6-1, 205, Jr.

DB – Dejarris Cash, Lincolnton, 5-10, 140, Sr.

DB – Xander Pendergrass, West Lincoln, 5-10, 150, Sr.

Lincoln County Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Soorus, North Lincoln, RB, Sr..

Lincoln County Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Travali Price, North Lincoln, DL, Sr.

School Previews

EAST LINCOLN

Head Coach: David Lubowicz (3rd year as East Lincoln head coach; 12-13 at East Lincoln).

2018 Record: 6-7 (3-4 in the South Fork 2A conference).

2019 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference/2AA.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Letterman: 20

Key Returning Starters: Lucas McConnell, Jr., RB (5-8, 160); Cole Barber, Sr., RB (5-9, 165); Ethan Martin, Sr., LB (6-2, 215); Blaine Dellinger, Sr., DE (6-3, 235); Trent Smith, Sr., DE (6-2, 275); Spencer Sinyard, Sr., OL (6-3, 245); Blake Hamilton, Sr., OL (6-5, 245).

Other Key Returnees: Justin Barnett, Sr., QB (6-0, 155); Preston Cox, Jr., WR (5-9, 155); Paulie Menegay, Jr., WR (5-10, 180).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: East Lincoln enjoyed one of the best runs in the state from 2012-16, winning 13 games per season during that span. But inthe past two seasons, the Mustangs are 12-13. This year, with 13 starters back, East Lincoln should have a chance to move back into the top half of the South Fork 2A standings. The Mustangs will be led by the senior trio of DE Blaine Dellinger (120 tackles, 11 sacks last year), DE Trent Smith (110 tackles, 13 sacks), and LB Ethan Martin (160 tackles). On offense, senior QB Justin Barnett, senior RB Cole Barber (697 yards rushing) and junior RB Lucas McConnell are all potential all-conference talents.

LINCOLNTON

Head Coach: Joe Glass (1st year as Lincolnton head coach; 50-39 overall).

2018 Record: 2-9 (1-6 in the South Fork 2A conference).

2019 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference/2A.

Returning Starters: 10 (5 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Bernard Wingate, So., RB/DT (6-0, 225); Matthew Byrd, Sr., WR/S (5-9, 160); Mickey McGrisken, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 185); C.J. Borders, Sr., WR/DE (6-1, 180); Dejarris Cash, Sr., WR/CB (5-10, 140); Ethan Register, Sr., OT/DE (6-0, 180); Zed Register,, Sr., C/DE (6-0, 210); Amontre Finger, Jr., RB/S (5-10, 155); Martelli Clark, Sr., WR/DE (6-3, 190); Davion Bryant, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 180); Tyler Duncan, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 175).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Lincolnton averaged 11 wins per season from 2013-16, but slipped to 8-16 over the last two years, including a 2-9 campaign in 2018. But new head coach Joe Glass (former Jay M. Robinson head coach) has a history of proving he can help rebuild programs quickly and will look to do the same at Lincolnton. The Wolves will be led by two-way senior standouts in WR/CB Dejarris Cash (three interceptions last year), WR/DB Mickey McGrisken and WR/S Matthew Byrd.

NORTH LINCOLN

Head Coach: Nick Bazzle (2nd year as North Lincoln head coach).

2018 Record: 10-4 (6-1 in the South Fork 2A conference).

2019 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference/2AA.

Returning Starters: 18 (9 offense; 9 defense).

Returning Letterman: 23

Key Returning Starters: Landon Beard, Sr., QB (5-11, 160); Jake Soorus, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 185); Sam Brady, Sr., WR/DB (6-4, 205); Joseph Elberti, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 240); Wyatt Painter, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 270); Travali Price, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 230); Daniel Carter, Jr., RB/DB (6-1, 205); Elijah Landers, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 250); Jacob Cline, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 155).

Key Newcomers: Ty Williams, So., RB/OLB (5-7, 160); Kristjan Snyder, So., RB/LB (6-2, 210); Jack Carter, Jr., QB/DB (5-11, 165).

Outlook: Coach Nick Bazzle led the North Lincoln to its first winning season in more than a decade (2007) last year going 10-4, advancing to the third round of the 2AA state playoffs. With 18 starters back, North Lincoln has plenty of firepower back to build on that breakthrough season. Senior QB Landon Beard (1,100 total yards, 17 touchdowns), senior RB Jake Soorus (1,126 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns) and senior WR Sam Brady back to lead the unit. Meanwhile, the Knights’ defense also returns nine starters led by reigning South Fork 2A conference defensive player of the year Travali Price (118 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks), DB Daniel Carter (99 tackles) and DB Jacob Cline (seven interceptions). After nine straight losing season (2008-2017), North Lincoln is eager to prove last year was no fluke. And it will.

WEST LINCOLN

Head Coach: Darren Ponder (1st year as West Lincoln head coach).

2018 Record: 9-3 (5-2 in the South Fork 2A conference).

2019 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference/2AA.

Returning Starters: 10 (3 offense; 7 defense).

Returning Letterman: N/A.

Key Returning Starters: Cannon Bridges, Sr., OLB (5-11, 175); Dylan Beam, Sr., OLB (5-11, 175); Harley Scronce, Sr., NG/OT (6-1, 250); Xander Pendergrass, Sr., RB/CB (5-10, 150); Mason Huitt, Jr., QB/FS (6-0, 165); Alex Hall, Sr., DE/OT (6-1, 220); Chandler Carpenter, Sr., WB/DB (6-0, 180); Caleb Propst, Sr., DE/OG (6-0, 215).

Key Newcomers: Caleb Brittain, Jr., OG/LB (6-1, 220).

Outlook: West Lincoln had its first winning season last year (9-3) since 2013. Now, former defensive coordinator Darren Ponder takes over as head coach. Ponder returns seven defensive starters, led by senior linebackers Cannon Bridges (107 tackles last year), Chandler Carpenter (60 tackles) and Dylan Beam (42 tackles). However, West Lincoln returns three starters on offense.

Lincoln County Conference Predictions

South Fork 2A Conference