Prep Insider Blog
High School Notes: First Assembly soccer opens with upset of state champion
How Hickory Ridge football coach Jupiter Wilson lost nearly 100 pounds
Concord First Assembly got the Charlotte-area boys’ soccer season off to a big start Thursday, knocking off a defending state champion in its opener.
The Eagles hit the road and edged Wilmington Cape Fear 4-3. Cape Fear is the defending N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state champion.
Goals by Garrion Hankinson and Valentino Lira got the Eagles off to a big start, but the host Hurricanes tied the match. Concord First Assembly then pulled ahead on goals by Ricky Garcia and Jose Cisneros.
The Eagles resume action Monday, on the road against Winston-Salem Calvary.
Report your scores
Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Indian Land volleyball star commits
Indian Land volleyball star Baylee Vought committed to Akron Friday.
As a sophomore, Vought was named all-state, all-area and region player of the year. She will be a team captain this season and is the setter on the Carolina Union premier 16U team.
Crest hires new boys basketball coach
Former East Rutherford boys basketball coach Brad LeVine is the new coach at Boiling Springs Crest.
LeVine recently coached his 23rd season at East Rutherford, leading his team to the regional semifinals. LeVine was 444-175 at East Rutherford and is 571-232 in a 31-year coaching career. At East, LeVine’s team won 10 conference championships and nine conference tournament championships. His teams reached the playoffs 21 times.
Area stars make preseason all-state football team
Several Observer-area stars made the preseason Carolina Gridiron all-state team.
On offense, area players included Shelby QB Isaiah Bess, Stuart Cramer receiver Kendall Karr, Myers Park receiver Muhsin Muhammad, Charlotte Catholic lineman Malik McGowan.
On defense, there was Mallard Creek linebacker Trent Simpson, Central Cabarrus defensive back DeAndre Boykins, Myers Park defensive back Cameron Roseman, Forestview punter Holt Cloninger and Shelby long snapper Spencer Triplett. Weddington’s Will Shipley made the team as an athlete.
Pos
Name
High School
College
QB
Isaiah Bess
Shelby
Undecided
RB
Ahmani Marshall
East Forsyth
Wake Forest
RB
Mitjonta Stanley
Edenton Holmes
Undecided
WR
Kendall Karr
Belmont Stuart Cramer
UNC
WR
Mike Wyman
Greensboro Dudley
South Carolina
WR
Muhsin Muhammad
Charlotte Myers Park
Texas A&M
OL
Malik McGowan
Charlotte Catholic
UNC
OL
Mitchell Mayes
Raleigh Leesville Road
Clemson
OL
Yousef Mugharbil
Murphy
Undecided
OL
Jonathan Adorno
Rolesville
NC State
OL
Jaquaez Powell
SouthWest Edgecombe
East Carolina
DL
Myles Murphy
Greensboro Dudley
UNC
DL
Payton Page
Greensboro Dudley
Undecided
DL
Jaylen Smith
Hertford County
NC State
DL
Desmond Evans
Lee County
Undecided
LB
Mohamed Kaba
Clinton
South Carolina
LB
Trenton Simpson
Charlotte Mallard Creek
Auburn
LB
Shane Whitter
Burlington Williams
Wake Forest
DB
DeAndre Boykins
Central Cabarrus
Undecided
DB
Cameron Roseman
Charlotte Myers Park
UNC
DB
Ja’Qurious Conley
Jacksonville Northside
Undecided
DB
Devan Boykin
Jamestown Ragsdale
NC State
K
Joshua Karty
Western Alamance
Stanford
P
Holt Cloninger
Gastonia Forestview
Undecided
LS
Spencer Triplett
Shelby
Undecided
ATH
Jefferson Boaz
East Surry
Undecided
ATH
Will Shipley
Weddington
Undecided
One area team No. 1 in Preseason Statewide Poll
One area team, Weddington, is ranked No. 1 in the Carolina Gridiron preseason statewide polls. The rankings are for each of the four public school classifications.
4A
Wake Forest
Charlotte Myers Park
Charlotte Mallard Creek
Charlotte Vance
Richmond
East Forsyth
Cornelius Hough
Matthews Butler
Greensboro Page
West Forsyth
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
Raleigh Leesville Road
Durham Hillside
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Scotland
3A
Weddington
Charlotte Catholic
Greensboro Dudley
Cleveland
Gastonia Huss
Kings Mountain
Northwest Cabarrus
Southeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford
Lee County
Jacksonville
Havelock
Monroe Sun Valley
Greenville Conley
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
2A
Reidsville
Shelby
Elizabeth City Northeastern
North Davidson
Belmont South Point
Lenoir Hibriten
North Lincoln
Randleman
Wallace-Rose Hill
SouthWest Edgecombe
Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Ledford
Clinton
Southwest Onslow
Sylva Smoky Mountain
1A
Tarboro
Murphy
East Surry
Edenton Holmes
Mitchell
Mount Airy
Pamlico
Robbinsville
North Stanly
Swain
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson
Mount Holly Mountain Island
Gates
Granville Central
North Rowan
Basketball
▪ Former Ardrey Kell star Steven Santa Ana, a former Elon player, signed with Lusitania in Portugal and will begin his professional career.
▪ Central Academy in Monroe has hired Kevin Allran as its new girls basketball coach
Football
SouthLake Christian has hired Cheron Farley as its new head football coach. Farley has been defensive coordinator for the past six seasons.
Misc.
▪ Mallard Creek has hired Quante Speight as athletics director. Speight replaces Philip Davanzo, who took a similar job at Cox Mill.
Speight, a certified athletic administrator, was a four-sport athlete in high school and a 3-year college football letterman at N.C. A&T. He’s a former head track and assistant football coach at Eastern Guilford.
“Mallard Creek athletics are build upon a foundation of hard work, a focus on academics, and having pride in self, school, and community,” said Mallard Creek principal Kevin Garay. “Quante Speight will model these values and be an outstanding leader on our campus and in our community.”
▪ Queens Grant has hired a new athletics director, John Tezik. Tezik replaces Dan Kerr, who took an AD job at Harmony High in Orlando, Fla. Queens Grant has also hired a new baseball coach, Jake Barker.
▪ Kayla Davis, who attends Providence Day, ran for the US at the U20 Pan Am Games July 19-21. She won the 400 meters.
Comments