High School Notes: First Assembly soccer opens with upset of state champion

Concord First Assembly got the Charlotte-area boys’ soccer season off to a big start Thursday, knocking off a defending state champion in its opener.

The Eagles hit the road and edged Wilmington Cape Fear 4-3. Cape Fear is the defending N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state champion.

Goals by Garrion Hankinson and Valentino Lira got the Eagles off to a big start, but the host Hurricanes tied the match. Concord First Assembly then pulled ahead on goals by Ricky Garcia and Jose Cisneros.

The Eagles resume action Monday, on the road against Winston-Salem Calvary.

Indian Land volleyball star commits

Special to the Observer

Indian Land volleyball star Baylee Vought committed to Akron Friday.

As a sophomore, Vought was named all-state, all-area and region player of the year. She will be a team captain this season and is the setter on the Carolina Union premier 16U team.

Crest hires new boys basketball coach

Special to the Observer

Former East Rutherford boys basketball coach Brad LeVine is the new coach at Boiling Springs Crest.

LeVine recently coached his 23rd season at East Rutherford, leading his team to the regional semifinals. LeVine was 444-175 at East Rutherford and is 571-232 in a 31-year coaching career. At East, LeVine’s team won 10 conference championships and nine conference tournament championships. His teams reached the playoffs 21 times.

Area stars make preseason all-state football team

Several Observer-area stars made the preseason Carolina Gridiron all-state team.

On offense, area players included Shelby QB Isaiah Bess, Stuart Cramer receiver Kendall Karr, Myers Park receiver Muhsin Muhammad, Charlotte Catholic lineman Malik McGowan.

On defense, there was Mallard Creek linebacker Trent Simpson, Central Cabarrus defensive back DeAndre Boykins, Myers Park defensive back Cameron Roseman, Forestview punter Holt Cloninger and Shelby long snapper Spencer Triplett. Weddington’s Will Shipley made the team as an athlete.

Pos Name High School College QB Isaiah Bess Shelby Undecided RB Ahmani Marshall East Forsyth Wake Forest RB Mitjonta Stanley Edenton Holmes Undecided WR Kendall Karr Belmont Stuart Cramer UNC WR Mike Wyman Greensboro Dudley South Carolina WR Muhsin Muhammad Charlotte Myers Park Texas A&M OL Malik McGowan Charlotte Catholic UNC OL Mitchell Mayes Raleigh Leesville Road Clemson OL Yousef Mugharbil Murphy Undecided OL Jonathan Adorno Rolesville NC State OL Jaquaez Powell SouthWest Edgecombe East Carolina DL Myles Murphy Greensboro Dudley UNC DL Payton Page Greensboro Dudley Undecided DL Jaylen Smith Hertford County NC State DL Desmond Evans Lee County Undecided LB Mohamed Kaba Clinton South Carolina LB Trenton Simpson Charlotte Mallard Creek Auburn LB Shane Whitter Burlington Williams Wake Forest DB DeAndre Boykins Central Cabarrus Undecided DB Cameron Roseman Charlotte Myers Park UNC DB Ja’Qurious Conley Jacksonville Northside Undecided DB Devan Boykin Jamestown Ragsdale NC State K Joshua Karty Western Alamance Stanford P Holt Cloninger Gastonia Forestview Undecided LS Spencer Triplett Shelby Undecided ATH Jefferson Boaz East Surry Undecided ATH Will Shipley Weddington Undecided

One area team No. 1 in Preseason Statewide Poll

One area team, Weddington, is ranked No. 1 in the Carolina Gridiron preseason statewide polls. The rankings are for each of the four public school classifications.

4A

Wake Forest Charlotte Myers Park Charlotte Mallard Creek Charlotte Vance Richmond East Forsyth Cornelius Hough Matthews Butler Greensboro Page West Forsyth Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons Raleigh Leesville Road Durham Hillside Indian Trail Porter Ridge Scotland

3A

Weddington Charlotte Catholic Greensboro Dudley Cleveland Gastonia Huss Kings Mountain Northwest Cabarrus Southeast Guilford Eastern Guilford Lee County Jacksonville Havelock Monroe Sun Valley Greenville Conley Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

2A

Reidsville Shelby Elizabeth City Northeastern North Davidson Belmont South Point Lenoir Hibriten North Lincoln Randleman Wallace-Rose Hill SouthWest Edgecombe Burnsville Mountain Heritage Ledford Clinton Southwest Onslow Sylva Smoky Mountain

1A

Tarboro Murphy East Surry Edenton Holmes Mitchell Mount Airy Pamlico Robbinsville North Stanly Swain Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Mount Holly Mountain Island Gates Granville Central North Rowan

Basketball

▪ Former Ardrey Kell star Steven Santa Ana, a former Elon player, signed with Lusitania in Portugal and will begin his professional career.

▪ Central Academy in Monroe has hired Kevin Allran as its new girls basketball coach

Football

SouthLake Christian has hired Cheron Farley as its new head football coach. Farley has been defensive coordinator for the past six seasons.

Misc.

Mallard Creek AD Quante Speight Special to the Observer

▪ Mallard Creek has hired Quante Speight as athletics director. Speight replaces Philip Davanzo, who took a similar job at Cox Mill.

Speight, a certified athletic administrator, was a four-sport athlete in high school and a 3-year college football letterman at N.C. A&T. He’s a former head track and assistant football coach at Eastern Guilford.

“Mallard Creek athletics are build upon a foundation of hard work, a focus on academics, and having pride in self, school, and community,” said Mallard Creek principal Kevin Garay. “Quante Speight will model these values and be an outstanding leader on our campus and in our community.”

▪ Queens Grant has hired a new athletics director, John Tezik. Tezik replaces Dan Kerr, who took an AD job at Harmony High in Orlando, Fla. Queens Grant has also hired a new baseball coach, Jake Barker.

▪ Kayla Davis, who attends Providence Day, ran for the US at the U20 Pan Am Games July 19-21. She won the 400 meters.





