Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

High School Notes: First Assembly soccer opens with upset of state champion

How Hickory Ridge football coach Jupiter Wilson lost nearly 100 pounds

Using his faith in God and a lot of want to, Hickory Ridge's Jupiter Wilson, a former UNC Tar Heel offensive lineman, has lost nearly 100 pounds, heading into his first season as a high school football coach. By
Up Next
Using his faith in God and a lot of want to, Hickory Ridge's Jupiter Wilson, a former UNC Tar Heel offensive lineman, has lost nearly 100 pounds, heading into his first season as a high school football coach. By

Concord First Assembly got the Charlotte-area boys’ soccer season off to a big start Thursday, knocking off a defending state champion in its opener.

The Eagles hit the road and edged Wilmington Cape Fear 4-3. Cape Fear is the defending N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state champion.

Goals by Garrion Hankinson and Valentino Lira got the Eagles off to a big start, but the host Hurricanes tied the match. Concord First Assembly then pulled ahead on goals by Ricky Garcia and Jose Cisneros.

The Eagles resume action Monday, on the road against Winston-Salem Calvary.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

Indian Land volleyball star commits

Baylee Vought.jpeg
Special to the Observer

Indian Land volleyball star Baylee Vought committed to Akron Friday.

As a sophomore, Vought was named all-state, all-area and region player of the year. She will be a team captain this season and is the setter on the Carolina Union premier 16U team.

Crest hires new boys basketball coach

crestbasketballbradlevine.jpeg
Special to the Observer

Former East Rutherford boys basketball coach Brad LeVine is the new coach at Boiling Springs Crest.

LeVine recently coached his 23rd season at East Rutherford, leading his team to the regional semifinals. LeVine was 444-175 at East Rutherford and is 571-232 in a 31-year coaching career. At East, LeVine’s team won 10 conference championships and nine conference tournament championships. His teams reached the playoffs 21 times.

Area stars make preseason all-state football team

Several Observer-area stars made the preseason Carolina Gridiron all-state team.

On offense, area players included Shelby QB Isaiah Bess, Stuart Cramer receiver Kendall Karr, Myers Park receiver Muhsin Muhammad, Charlotte Catholic lineman Malik McGowan.

On defense, there was Mallard Creek linebacker Trent Simpson, Central Cabarrus defensive back DeAndre Boykins, Myers Park defensive back Cameron Roseman, Forestview punter Holt Cloninger and Shelby long snapper Spencer Triplett. Weddington’s Will Shipley made the team as an athlete.

Pos

Name

High School

College

QB

Isaiah Bess

Shelby

Undecided

RB

Ahmani Marshall

East Forsyth

Wake Forest

RB

Mitjonta Stanley

Edenton Holmes

Undecided

WR

Kendall Karr

Belmont Stuart Cramer

UNC

WR

Mike Wyman

Greensboro Dudley

South Carolina

WR

Muhsin Muhammad

Charlotte Myers Park

Texas A&M

OL

Malik McGowan

Charlotte Catholic

UNC

OL

Mitchell Mayes

Raleigh Leesville Road

Clemson

OL

Yousef Mugharbil

Murphy

Undecided

OL

Jonathan Adorno

Rolesville

NC State

OL

Jaquaez Powell

SouthWest Edgecombe

East Carolina

DL

Myles Murphy

Greensboro Dudley

UNC

DL

Payton Page

Greensboro Dudley

Undecided

DL

Jaylen Smith

Hertford County

NC State

DL

Desmond Evans

Lee County

Undecided

LB

Mohamed Kaba

Clinton

South Carolina

LB

Trenton Simpson

Charlotte Mallard Creek

Auburn

LB

Shane Whitter

Burlington Williams

Wake Forest

DB

DeAndre Boykins

Central Cabarrus

Undecided

DB

Cameron Roseman

Charlotte Myers Park

UNC

DB

Ja’Qurious Conley

Jacksonville Northside

Undecided

DB

Devan Boykin

Jamestown Ragsdale

NC State

K

Joshua Karty

Western Alamance

Stanford

P

Holt Cloninger

Gastonia Forestview

Undecided

LS

Spencer Triplett

Shelby

Undecided

ATH

Jefferson Boaz

East Surry

Undecided

ATH

Will Shipley

Weddington

Undecided

One area team No. 1 in Preseason Statewide Poll

One area team, Weddington, is ranked No. 1 in the Carolina Gridiron preseason statewide polls. The rankings are for each of the four public school classifications.

4A

  1. Wake Forest

  2. Charlotte Myers Park

  3. Charlotte Mallard Creek

  4. Charlotte Vance

  5. Richmond

  6. East Forsyth

  7. Cornelius Hough

  8. Matthews Butler

  9. Greensboro Page

  10. West Forsyth

  11. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

  12. Raleigh Leesville Road

  13. Durham Hillside

  14. Indian Trail Porter Ridge

  15. Scotland

3A

  1. Weddington

  2. Charlotte Catholic

  3. Greensboro Dudley

  4. Cleveland

  5. Gastonia Huss

  6. Kings Mountain

  7. Northwest Cabarrus

  8. Southeast Guilford

  9. Eastern Guilford

  10. Lee County

  11. Jacksonville

  12. Havelock

  13. Monroe Sun Valley

  14. Greenville Conley

  15. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

2A

  1. Reidsville

  2. Shelby

  3. Elizabeth City Northeastern

  4. North Davidson

  5. Belmont South Point

  6. Lenoir Hibriten

  7. North Lincoln

  8. Randleman

  9. Wallace-Rose Hill

  10. SouthWest Edgecombe

  11. Burnsville Mountain Heritage

  12. Ledford

  13. Clinton

  14. Southwest Onslow

  15. Sylva Smoky Mountain

1A

  1. Tarboro

  2. Murphy

  3. East Surry

  4. Edenton Holmes

  5. Mitchell

  6. Mount Airy

  7. Pamlico

  8. Robbinsville

  9. North Stanly

  10. Swain

  11. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson

  12. Mount Holly Mountain Island

  13. Gates

  14. Granville Central

  15. North Rowan

Basketball

Former Ardrey Kell star Steven Santa Ana, a former Elon player, signed with Lusitania in Portugal and will begin his professional career.

Central Academy in Monroe has hired Kevin Allran as its new girls basketball coach

Football

SouthLake Christian has hired Cheron Farley as its new head football coach. Farley has been defensive coordinator for the past six seasons.

Misc.

mallardcreekadquantespeight.jpeg
Mallard Creek AD Quante Speight Special to the Observer

Mallard Creek has hired Quante Speight as athletics director. Speight replaces Philip Davanzo, who took a similar job at Cox Mill.

Speight, a certified athletic administrator, was a four-sport athlete in high school and a 3-year college football letterman at N.C. A&T. He’s a former head track and assistant football coach at Eastern Guilford.

“Mallard Creek athletics are build upon a foundation of hard work, a focus on academics, and having pride in self, school, and community,” said Mallard Creek principal Kevin Garay. “Quante Speight will model these values and be an outstanding leader on our campus and in our community.”

Queens Grant has hired a new athletics director, John Tezik. Tezik replaces Dan Kerr, who took an AD job at Harmony High in Orlando, Fla. Queens Grant has also hired a new baseball coach, Jake Barker.

Kayla Davis, who attends Providence Day, ran for the US at the U20 Pan Am Games July 19-21. She won the 400 meters.

  Comments  