Monday’s Roundup: Carmel Christian opens with big soccer victory

Carmel Christian scored early and often Monday in its boys’ soccer season-opener, blanking visiting Asheville Christian 9-0.

In a meeting of teams that qualified for the private schools’ state 3A playoffs a year ago, Carmel Christian dominated. The Cougars got a pair of early goals from Ross Blong and built a 6-0 halftime lead.

Carmel Christian went 12-6 a year ago, losing in the state quarterfinals to eventual 3A runner-up Gaston Christian.

Winston-Salem Calvary Day 2, Concord First Assembly 1: The Eagles went on the road and fell victim to strong goaltending by Colby Hales, who made several excellent saves in the second half. Concord First Assembly, which opened its season Friday by beating defending state 3A champion Wilmington Cape Fear Academy, dropped to 1-1.

