Charlotte Latin whips Covenant Day in high school football season opener

Charlotte Latin whips Covenant Day in season opener Charlotte Latin head football coach Justin Hardin reacts to his team's 37-0 win over Covenant Day in the 2019 season opener for both teams Frida Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Latin head football coach Justin Hardin reacts to his team's 37-0 win over Covenant Day in the 2019 season opener for both teams Frida

The Charlotte Latin Hawks and Covenant Day Lions got an early start to their 2019 football seasons, squaring off in a non-conference game Friday night at Charlotte Latin.

Charlotte Latin took the opening kickoff and scored while never looking back in a 37-0 victory. The Hawks spread the wealth with eight players catching passes and three players scoring. The Hawks’ defense also pitched in with a safety and forced three Covenant Day turnovers in the shutout victory.

“It’s good to win your home opener in front of your home crowd before school starts and to start the school year off the right way,” Latin coach Justin Hardin said. “There’s a lot of things we have to clean up from tonight, but I thought our kids were prepared and played hard.”

Hawks junior quarterback Jake Helfrich had a big night, throwing for a pair of touchdowns for 19 and 56 yards, and also running for scores of 16 and 12 yards.

“I couldn’t do it without the guys up front,” Helfrich said. “We have a lot of talented skill-position players, and it’s great to have so many options.”

Helfrich went 14 of 21 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. One of his favorite targets was senior wide receiver Andrew Sumichrast, who hauled in two touchdowns on four receptions for 94 yards. Daniel Haughton also had four catches for 51 yards.

RECORDS: Covenant Day (0-1), Charlotte Latin (1-0)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Latin — Jake Helfrich) The junior Hawks quarterback threw early and often (12 times in the first half) and finished with 190 yards and two passing touchdowns and also rushed for a pair of scores.

(Covenant Day — William Fitch) Had the biggest play from scrimmage for the Lions, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Robert Stone on the game’s final play.

Defense (Latin) Defense posted a shutout, scored on a safety, forced two fumbles and picked off a Lions’ pass while limiting Covenant Day to only 29 yards rushing on 30 carries.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Covenant Day punter Hunter Church made a heads-up play on a Lions’ punt, chasing down a snap over his head to boom a 40-yard kick from close to his own goal line.

The Lions are only in their second season on varsity football under first-year head coach Pete McSparin.

Scoring Summary:

L – Carter Stockwell 19 run; (Will McCabe kick)

L – Jake Helfrich 16 run; (McCabe kick)

L – Safety

L – Andrew Sumichrast 19 pass from Jake Helfrich; (McCabe kick)

L – Sumichrast 56 pass from Helfrich: (McCabe kick)

L – Helfrich 12 run: (McCabe kick)

Friday’s Roundup

Metrolina Christian 41, SouthLake Christian 0: Angel Gonzalez completed 15-of-19 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in an easy win. Metrolina led 28-0 at halftime. Two Metrolina receivers had big nights: Jadus Davis caught three passes for 149 yards and two scores. Jed Wooten caught five passes for 124 yards and a score.

Metrolina 14 14 0 7 — 41



SouthLake 0 0 0 0 — 0







M - Tommy Miller 3 run (Bryce McFerson kick)



M - Jadus Davis 75 pass from Angel Gonzalez (McFerson kick)



M - Davis 59 pass from Gonzalez (McFerson kick)



M - Colby Girard 51 punt return (pass failed)



M - Jed Wooten 70 pass from Gonzalez (McFerson kick)



M - Luke Gaskins 3 run (McFerson kick)

Carolina Bearcats 49, Statesville Christian 13: Wanyae Freeman threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the easy win. He also ran 30 yards for a touchdown. The Bearcats led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime, sparked by a season-opening 75-yard kickoff return from Jaquavius Clyburn. Clyburn had more than 120 return yards in the game, plus a 15-yard scoring catch for a touchdown.

Statesville Christian. 0 0. 6. 7. 13

Carolina Bearcats. 21. 14. 7. 7. 49

CB- 75 yard KO return for TD J. Clyborn. XP good C. Schattin

CB- W.Freeman 15 ytd TD pass to J. Clyborn. XP good C.Schattin

CB- W.Freeman 30 yrd TD pass to J.Stephens. XP good C.Schattin

CB: W.Freeman 45 yrd TD pass to D. ONeal. XP good C.Schattin

CB: W.Freeman 41 yrd TD pass to K. Brady. XP good C.Schattin

CB: W.Freeman 24 Yrd TD run. XP good C.Schattin

SC: Z.Page 75 yrd Kickoff return. XP No good

CB: D. ONeal 6 yrd TD run. XP Good C.Schattin

SC: J.Edwards 72 yrd TD Run. XP Good

Scrimmage update: Myers Park escapes ‘upset’

Nationally ranked Myers Park found itself down 3-0 at Mooresville in a preseason jamboree sponsored by Carolina Preps. Quarterback Drake Maye, a junior committed to Alabama, drove the Mustangs down for the game-winning score just before time expired.

Myers Park, which won 6-3, opens the season Friday with Olympic.