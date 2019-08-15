Tues/Wed Fall Sports Roundup: Gilleys, East Lincoln pick up where they left off

Country Day QB Russell Tabor gets chance he always dreamt of A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010.

The Gilleys are at it again.

Twin brothers Logan and Chase Gilley, who accounted for 84 goals last season as juniors, led the way Wednesday night as East Lincoln opened its boys’ soccer season with a 4-2 victory over Hickory.

East Lincoln compiled a 22-4 record last season under coach Billy Howell, reaching the 2A West Regional finals before losing to Salisbury. The Mustangs are expected to be a state title contender again this season.

They looked the part Wednesday, downing a 3A Hickory program that has several key performers back from a 15-5-4 team of a year ago.

Logan Gilley, who had 45 goals and 27 assists last season, totaled two goals and an assist Wednesday. Chase Gilley, coming off a 39-goal, 19-assist season, added a goal and two assists.

Newcomer Blake Swanson had East Lincoln’s other goal.

The Mustangs step up to 4A competition Tuesday, traveling to South Mecklenburg.

Volleyball

Concord Cannon School 3, Greensboro Day 0: Cannon School opened its season by winning its sets 25-11, 25-14 and 25-13.

Late Tuesday

2 volleyball powers open season with shutouts

A pair of schools that fell just short of winning state volleyball championships a year ago opened their 2019 seasons with shutout victories Tuesday.

Charlotte Country Day, which lost a close five-set final to North Raleigh Christian for the 2018 private school 4A title, launched the season by blanking Rock Hill Legion Collegiate 3-0.

It was the first-ever volleyball match for Legion Collegiate, a new charter school playing at the 1A level among South Carolina’s public schools.

And Gaston Day, which finished second in the private school 2A finals last season, opened the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Hickory University Christian.

Boys’ soccer

Gaston Day 7, Hickory University Christian 0: Ben Spencer’s hat trick led the Spartans. Davis Spencer added two goals and an assist, and Alonzo Edmond scored two goals. Payne Fulgham got the shutout in goal.

Statesville Christian 9, Concord Covenant Classical 0

York Lake Pointe Academy 6, Corvian Community 4

Volleyball

Charlotte Country Day 3, Rock Hill Collegiate Academic 0: The Buccaneers won sets by scores of 25-7, 25-14 and 25-7. Sydney Schulze led the way with 16 kills and 12 digs. Kayla Spangler added five aces, four kills, 26 assists and six digs. And Addison Pignetti contributed an ace and 15 digs.

Gaston Day 3, Hickory University Christian 0: The Spartans won by scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-20. Now 4-2 on the season, Gaston Day travels Thursday to Greensboro Caldwell Academy.

Greensboro Caldwell Academy 3, Southlake Christian 0

