Thursday’s Prep Sports Roundup: Country Day tops Carmel for 2nd volleyball victory

Country Day QB Russell Tabor gets chance he always dreamt of A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010.

Charlotte Country Day ran its volleyball record to 2-0 Thursday by sweeping Carmel Christian in a nonconference match.

The Buccaneers swept sets by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-13.

Elizabeth Anne Hamil led the Bucs with seven aces, six kills and two digs. Kayla Spangler added three kills, a block, 27 assists, and five digs. And Sydney Schulze contributed an ace, 13 kills and three digs.

Boys’ soccer

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Asheville 8, Gastonia Huss 1: The Huskies opened their season with a loss at perennial state 3A power Asheville. The host Cougars got three goals from freshman Ayden Krause and outscored Hunter Huss 5-0 in the second half.

Winston-Salem Calvary Day 8, Hickory Grove Christian 3

Volleyball

Covenant Day 3, Greensboro Day 1: The visiting Lions opened their season with a victory. Covenant Day won the first set 25-20, fell 26-24 in a closely played second set, then won 25-16 and 25-18.

Gaston Day 3, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 1: Gaston Day improved to 5-2 with a road victory. The Spartans built a 2-0 lead with 25-19 and 25-13 victories, fell 26-24 in the third set, then closed with a 25-17 victory. Sidney Bing led the way, with 34 assists, three aces, three kills, two blocks and 13 digs. Lauralee Hurt had 17 kills and 14 digs. Drew Brown added 16 kills and 15 digs. And Laura Mullins had five kills.

Newton Foard 3, West Lincoln 0: The host Tigers opened their season with an easy sweep, winning sets 25-8, 25-5 and 25-4.

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate 3, York Lake Pointe Academy 1: Legion Collegiate, a first-year charter school, scored its first-ever volleyball victory. It took the opening sets 25-17 and 25-11, fell 25-22 in the third set, then finished with a 25-19 triumph.

Weddington 2, Indian Land 1: Weddington dropped the opening set 25-20 but rallied for 25-17 and 25-16 victories.

Weddington 2, Lancaster Buford 0: The Warriors improved to 3-0 on the season, winning 25-11 and 25-15.

Report your scores