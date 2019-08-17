Who made the Observer’s ‘All-Name’ prep football team

Riding with Recruits: Vance High’s Power Echols Vance High sophomore linebacker Power Echols talks about being a highly rated recruit and the recruitment process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vance High sophomore linebacker Power Echols talks about being a highly rated recruit and the recruitment process.

The Observer covers more than 130 football-playing high schools and when correspondent Jay Edwards began to comb through the information forms the schools send in, he began to notice quite a few trends.

One of them was, well, names.

We’ve got some interesting names among high school players and coaches in the area. We thought we would share a few.

So, here, is the first Charlotte Observer high school football ‘all name’ team.

Major Weathers, Hopewell: The Titans’ sophomore defensive back had two interceptions as a freshman starter.

Remington Steele, South Rowan: The 6-foot-1, 260 pound defensive lineman boasts a name that all lineman everywhere can only dream of having.

Storm Monroe, Hough: The perfect name for a middle linebacker, especially an all-state performer like Monroe (Davidson College commit).

Nickel Fields, Providence Day: The Chargers’ junior running back is dynamic as runner, receiver and has one of best names on any, um, field.

Cannon Bridges, West Lincoln: The Rebels’ senior linebacker/running back has an explosive game on both sides of the ball with 107 tackles (including 24 tackles for a loss) on defense and 501 yards rushing and six touchdowns on offense.

Twan Flip, Myers Park: The Myers Park senior and former Charlotte Country Day star can “flip” the field in an instant with his speed as a kick and punt returner. He’s also a part one of the state’s best receiving corps with the Mustangs’ Muhsin Muhammad, III, Porter Rooks, Jordan Bly and Logan Pauldin.

Power Echols, Vance, Jr.: The reigning Charlotte Observer defensive player of the year is a major Division I recruit. He can wreck an opposing offense (160 tackles, nine sacks last year) in a hurry and has a first name most middle linebackers can only dream of. And, yes, Power is his real name.

Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman, Hibriten: If the Hibriten sophomore running back/strong safety’s game can live up his name he will be a future star for the Panthers.

Zeek Biggers, West Rowan: The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive and defensive lineman is just “bigger” than most of his opponents.

Salen Streater, Monroe: The Redhawks’ elusive running back/wide receiver just sounds like he can move quickly and is a standout for both the Monroe basketball and football teams.

Tigo Moss and Te’Khi Moss, South Mecklenburg: NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ sons, who also play receiver, both already sound like stars.

Head Coach: H.B. Blades, Indian Land: Former NFL and University of Pittsburgh standout linebacker comes from a family of great football players (former Miami great Bennie (father), Brian (uncle) and Al Blades (uncle) and great names.