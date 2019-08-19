Prep Roundup: Myers Park sweeps in cross-country debut

Riding with Recruits: Shariah Gaddy South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

Host Myers Park swept the boys’ and girls’ championships Saturday in the Charlotte Running Company’s Cross-Country Preview meet.

Runners in the event, held at Myers Park, ran 2 miles, rather than the typical 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) distance for cross-country events.

The Mustang boys finished with 37 points, edging runner-up Lincoln Charter, which had 53. Myers Park’s girls dominated, scoring 18 points -- well ahead of second-place Providence Day’s 83.

Dylan Canipe led the Mustang boys with a time of 12 minutes 22.6 seconds. He also finished first overall among the boys. Teammate Logan Kalendar (12:48.53) was second.

Sarah Holshouser’s time of 14:53.7 led the Myers Park girls. The top girls’ finisher overall was Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Spada, in a time of 13:42.67.

Rounding out the top five teams in the boys’ race were Charlotte Country Day (74), East Lincoln (110) and Hough (127). Finishing third through fifth among the girls were Hough (94), Charlotte Country Day (116) and Butler (126).

Outstanding performers

Dylan Canipe (Myers Park boys’ cross-country): Canipe won the overall boys’ title and led the Mustangs to the team victory in the Charlotte Running Company Cross-Country Preview.

Lyle Deschamps (Myers Park girls’ field hockey): Deschamps scored three goals in four matches and was named Most Valuable Player in the Cary Academy Versus Cancer Tournament in Raleigh. Myers Park swept the event, going 4-0.

Ben McCarter (Charlotte Latin boys’ soccer): McCarter scored the lone goal as Charlotte Latin beat High Point Wesleyan 1-0 in the finals of the David Sanford Invitational.

Sophie Spada (Charlotte Country Day girls’ cross-country): Spada was top finisher among the girls in the Charlotte Running Company’s Cross-Country Preview at Myers Park High.

Boys’ soccer

Carmel Christian 1, Raleigh St. David’s 0: Carmel Christian took the St. David’s Invitational, scoring a first-half goal.

Charlotte Country Day 6, Cary Academy 3: The Buccaneers scored three goals per half, improving to 1-1 on the season. Johnny Bingham led the way with three goals, and goalkeeper Connor McPhilliamy had six saves. Taylor LaFar, Ben Roe and Parrish Gosney had single goals for the Bucs.

Charlotte Latin 1, High Point Wesleyan 0: The Hawks scored on a penalty kick by Ben McCarter in the 54th minute and stymied the Wesleyan attack, winning the David Sanford Invitational championship in High Point.

North Raleigh Christian 9, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: This match was part of the St. David’s Invitational in Raleigh.

Providence Day 3, Raleigh Ravenscroft 2: The Chargers built a 3-1 halftime lead and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 4, New Bern Epiphany 0: Westminster Catawba is now 1-1.

Field hockey

Myers Park beat Providence Day 2-1 in the finals and captured the championship in the weekend’s Cary Academy Versus Cancer Tournament.

The Mustangs opened with victories of 5-0 over East Chapel Hill and 3-0 over West Forsyth in pool play. Then they trounced Cary Christian 5-1 in the semifinals.

Lyle Deschamps, who scored three goals in the four matches, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Kate Hinshaw, who scored four goals, and Ella Page were picked for the all-tournament team.

Caroline Pulliam led Myers Park in scoring, with four goals and an assist. Goalkeeper Jennie Douglas had eight saves in the tournament.

Volleyball

More than a dozen schools from the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia competed Saturday in the annual Best of the Best volleyball tournament at Davidson College. Here are some of the results:

Acworth (GA) Alatoona 2, West Rowan 1: The Falcons won the opening set 26-24, but Alatoon rallied 25-20 and 15-12.

Charlotte Christian 2, Cary Academy 0

Charlotte Christian 2, High Point Christian 0

Fort Mill Nation Ford 2, Skyland Roberson 0 (25-16, 25-16)

Fort Mill Nation Ford 2, Milton (GA) 0: Nation Ford improved to 2-0 on the season.

Lexington (SC) River Bluff 2, Marvin Ridge 1: Marvin Ridge dropped the final set 15-9, falling to 0-2 on the season.

Milton (GA) 2, Community School of Davidson 1: The Spartans opened with a 25-20 victory, but Milton then logged 25-22 and 15-10 victories.

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 2, West Rowan 0 (25-18, 25-17)

Skyland Roberson 2, Community School of Davidson 0

West Rowan 2, Anderson (SC) T.L. Hanna 1: West Rowan rallied with a 17-15 victory in the final set.

West Rowan 2, Currituck County 1: The Falcons won the match with a 15-8 third-set victory.

West Rowan 2, Marvin Ridge 1: West Rowan squeaked past the Mavericks 16-14 in the third set and are now 3-2 on the season.

