This week’s high school football schedule

A handful of Observer-teams began the 2019 season last week. But beginning Thursday, the majority of the area’s 137 teams kick off the season.

Games begin Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday

Thursday, Aug. 22

Charlotte Kickoff Night

(at Matthews Sportsplex)

Charlotte Christian vs. Indian Trail Sun Valley, 5

Butler vs. Hough, 8

S.C. nonconference

Columbia Keenan at Columbia

Lake City at Florence Wilson

Friday, Aug. 23

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Cherryville

Mecklenburg nonconference

Ardrey Kell at Weddington

Charlotte Country Day at Darlington (SC) Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate

Commonwealth Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Community School of Davidson at North Moore

East Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Hopewell at Harding, 7

Independence at North Mecklenburg, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Southlake Christian

Mallard Creek at Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Providence Day, at UNC Charlotte, 7

North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Olympic at Myers Park, 7

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Southwestern Randolph at South Stanly

St. Stephens (SC) Timberland at Charlotte Latin, 7

Vance at Berry Academy, 7

West Charlotte at Garinger, 7

West Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

N.C. nonconference

Alexander Central at Lenoir Hibriten

Alleghany County at North Surry

Anson County at Monroe

Ashe County at Avery County

Bakersville Mitchell County at Asheville Erwin

Belmont South Point at Boiling Springs Crest

Black Mountain Owen at East Henderson

Boonville Starmount at Mount Airy

Brevard at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Cary Green Hope at Gastonia Ashbrook

Cabarrus Warriors at Bakersville Mitchell County

Catawba Bandys at Hickory St. Stephens

Central Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuiness

Claremont Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover

Clayton at Richmond Senior

Concord at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Concord Cox Mill at Lake Norman

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Mount Pleasant

East Bend Forbush at West Wilkes

East Davidson at Franklinville Providence Grove

East Rowan at North Stanly

East Rutherford at West Henderson

East Wilkes at East Surry

Eastern Randolph at Chatham Central

Elkin at Surry Central

Fairmont at Marshville Forest Hills

Fayetteville Britt at Hope Mills South View

Fayetteville Pine Forest at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Lumberton

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Fayetteville Westover at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Forest City Chase at Bessemer City

Gastonia Highland Tech at East Burke

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Central Cabarrus

Hickory Hawks vs. Chester (VA) Life Christian, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Kernersville Glenn at Ledford

Lawndale Burns at Kings Mountain

Lincolnton at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Maiden at Newton Foard

Marion McDowell at R-S Central

Marshall Madison County at Winston-Salem Carver

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Midway Oak Grove at Trinity

Montgomery Central at Cameron Union Pines

Morganton Patton at North Buncombe

North Davidson at Winston-Salem Parkland

North Forsyth at North Wilkes

North Gaston at East Gaston

Northwest Cabarrus at Gastonia Forestview

Polk County at Cherokee

Raeford Hoke County at Southern Lee

Salisbury at North Rowan

Skyland Roberson at Boone Watauga

South Davidson at North Stokes

South Rowan at China Grove Carson

Southeast Guilford at Scotland County

Statesville at Hickory

Thomasville at Albemarle

Unionville Piedmont at West Stanly

Valdese Draughn at West Lincoln

Walkertown at Lexington

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at South Iredell

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

West Davidson at Trinity Wheatmore

West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins

West Rowan at Mooresville

Wilkes Central at North Iredell

Winston-Salem Prep at Asheville School, 6:30

Winston-Salem Quality Education at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Havelock at Dillon (SC)

Johns Island (GA) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

S.C. nonconference

Aiken at Chester

Blacksburg at Lancaster Buford

Blythewood Westwood at Luguff-Elgin

Camden at Kershaw North Central

Columbia C.A. Johnson at Great Falls

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood

Darlington at Cheraw

East Clarendon at Timmonsville

Indian Land at Lancaster

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at McBee

Lamar at Hemingway

Lexington River Bluff at Fort Mill

Loris at Murrells Inlet St. James

Marion at Johnsonville

Richburg Lewisville at Eau Claire

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Aynor

Spartanburg at Fort Mill Nation Ford

Spartanburg Broome at Pageland Central

Sumter at Rock Hill

Wade Hampton at Bishopville Lee Central

York at Clover

Byes

Covenant Day, East Lincoln, Gastonia Huss, Kannapolis Brown, Monroe Union Academy,

Richland Northeast

Saturday, Aug. 24

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7

Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at York High, 3:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7