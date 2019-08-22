Prep Insider Blog
Thursday’s high school football scores (8/22/19); Friday’s schedule
The Observer’s Sweet 16
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|1.
|Mallard Creek
|4A
|2.
|Myers Park
|4A
|3.
|Vance
|4A
|4.
|Richmond Senior
|4A
|5.
|Charlotte Catholic
|3A
|6.
|Weddington
|3A
|7.
|Hough
|4A
|8.
|Butler
|4A
|9.
|Shelby
|2A
|10.
|Chester (SC)
|3A
|11.
|Kings Mountain
|3A
|12.
|South Point
|2A
|13.
|Charlotte Christian
|IND
|14.
|Northwest Cabarrus
|3A
|15.
|Gastonia Huss
|3A
|16.
|Rock Hill South Pointe
|3A
This week’s schedule
Thursday, Aug. 22
Charlotte Kickoff Night
(at Matthews Sportsplex)
Charlotte Christian 35, Indian Trail Sun Valley 13
Butler 7, Hough 7, 2nd
N.C. nonconference
China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20
Lincolnton 7, Stuart Cramer 7 (resumes Monday, 6 p.m. in 3rd Q)
Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7
Winston-Salem Quality Education at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, late
S.C. nonconference
Chester 52, Aiken 6
Great Falls 39, Columbia CA Johnson 38
Friday, Aug. 23
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Cherryville
Mecklenburg nonconference
Ardrey Kell at Weddington
Charlotte Country Day at Darlington (SC) Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate
Commonwealth Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Community School of Davidson at North Moore
East Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Greensboro Panthers at Charlotte Latin
Hopewell at Harding, 7
Independence at North Mecklenburg, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Southlake Christian
Mallard Creek at Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork
North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Olympic at Myers Park, 7
Providence Day at Metrolina Christian, 7
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
SouthLake Christian at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Vance at Berry Academy, 7
West Charlotte at Garinger, 7
West Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
N.C. nonconference
Alexander Central at Lenoir Hibriten
Alleghany County at North Surry
Anson County at Monroe
Ashe County at Avery County
Bakersville Mitchell County at Asheville Erwin
Belmont South Point at Boiling Springs Crest
Black Mountain Owen at East Henderson
Boonville Starmount at Mount Airy
Brevard at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Cary Green Hope at Gastonia Ashbrook
Cabarrus Warriors at Bakersville Mitchell County
Catawba Bandys at Hickory St. Stephens
Central Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuiness
Claremont Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover
Clayton at Richmond Senior
Concord at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Concord Cox Mill at Lake Norman
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Mount Pleasant
East Bend Forbush at West Wilkes
East Davidson at Franklinville Providence Grove
East Rowan at North Stanly
East Rutherford at West Henderson
East Wilkes at East Surry
Eastern Randolph at Chatham Central
Elkin at Surry Central
Fairmont at Marshville Forest Hills
Fayetteville Britt at Hope Mills South View
Fayetteville Pine Forest at Pembroke Purnell Swett
Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Lumberton
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Fayetteville Westover at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Forest City Chase at Bessemer City
Gastonia Highland Tech at East Burke
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Central Cabarrus
Hickory Hawks vs. Chester (VA) Life Christian, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Kernersville Glenn at Ledford
Lawndale Burns vs. Kings Mountain at Gardner-Webb
Maiden at Newton Foard
Marion McDowell at R-S Central
Marshall Madison County at Winston-Salem Carver
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Midway Oak Grove at Trinity
Montgomery Central at Cameron Union Pines
Morganton Patton at North Buncombe
North Davidson at Winston-Salem Parkland
North Forsyth at North Wilkes
North Gaston at East Gaston
Northwest Cabarrus at Gastonia Forestview
Polk County at Cherokee
Raeford Hoke County at Southern Lee
Skyland Roberson at Boone Watauga
South Davidson at North Stokes
Southeast Guilford at Scotland County
Southwestern Randolph at South Stanly
Statesville at Hickory
Thomasville at Albemarle
Unionville Piedmont at West Stanly
Valdese Draughn at West Lincoln
Walkertown at Lexington
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at South Iredell
West Caldwell at South Caldwell
West Davidson at Trinity Wheatmore
West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins
West Rowan at Mooresville
Wilkes Central at North Iredell
Winston-Salem Prep at Asheville School, 6:30
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Havelock at Dillon (SC)
Johns Island (GA) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
S.C. nonconference
Aiken at Chester
Blacksburg at Lancaster Buford
Blythewood Westwood at Luguff-Elgin
Camden at Kershaw North Central
Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood
Darlington at Cheraw
East Clarendon at Timmonsville
Indian Land at Lancaster
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at McBee
Lamar at Hemingway
Lexington River Bluff at Fort Mill
Loris at Murrells Inlet St. James
Marion at Johnsonville
Richburg Lewisville at Eau Claire
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Aynor
Spartanburg at Fort Mill Nation Ford
Spartanburg Broome at Pageland Central
Sumter at Rock Hill
Wade Hampton at Bishopville Lee Central
York at Clover
Byes
Covenant Day, East Lincoln, Gastonia Huss, Kannapolis Brown, Monroe Union Academy,
Richland Northeast
Saturday, Aug. 24
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7
Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at York High, 3:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7
