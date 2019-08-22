Charlotte Christian extends streak faces a McCaffrey Panthers fans may know next

Riding with Recruits: Tim and Jacob Newman Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s.

Charlotte Christian had to wait a little while before its season-opening 35-13 win over Indian Trail’s Sun Valley High Thursday, but the result still felt good.

A pregame thunderstorm forced a near two-hour delay, so instead of kicking off at 5 p.m., the teams didn’t begin until nearly 7 p.m.

Christian quickly jumped out to a 21-0 lead, however, and won easy at the annual Charlotte Kickoff Night Classic.

Knights star JB Awolowo had 13 carries for 83 yards and two scores. He was 3-for-3 passing for 43 yards and a score. Knights receiver Logan Jones caught three passes for 65 yards and a score.

This was the second straight season that weather affected this event. Last season, Butler and Scotland County were scheduled in the first game of a doubleheader that featured a nightcap between Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek.

Weather issues pushed back the start of the first game by 90 minutes at Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium. Due to a late Saturday night start time, which would’ve bled over into Sunday morning -- against state association regular-season rules -- the Mallard Creek-Dutch Fork game was not played.

There were no such issues Thursday, however, and Charlotte Christian won its 22nd straight game. The Knights last loss was 19-14 to Charlotte Catholic in August 2017.

That streak will be tested next week when Christian faces Valor Christian of Highlands Ranch, Colo, at home. Valor Christian is ranked No. 1 in the state of Colorado by MaxPreps. Last season, Valor Christian won the Colorado 5A state title, the school’s eighth and the first for rookie coach Ed McCaffrey.

Ed McCaffrey’s son, Christian, is a star running back for the Carolina Panthers.

Valor Christian has won five of the past seven 5A state titles in Colorado.