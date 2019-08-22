Wednesday’s Roundup: Carmel soccer stays unbeaten

Carmel Christian continued its fast start in the 2019 boys’ soccer season with a 2-1 victory Wednesday at Charlotte Country Day.

The Cougars, who reached the quarterfinals of the private schools’ 3A playoffs a year ago, have won their opening four games this season.

They got goals from Ross Blong and Carson Holbrooks in topping the Buccaneers (1-2). Ben Rose scored for Charlotte Country Day.

Carmel Christian has outscored opponents 15-1 this season.

Outstanding performers

Austin Alexander (R-S Central boys’ soccer): Alexander, a senior striker, scored seven goals as the Hilltoppers trounced Brevard 9-2.

Ryleigh Clayborn (Monroe Union Academy girls’ volleyball): Clayborn had 19 digs and 11 kills as the Cardinals beat Monroe Central Academy 3-1.

Sarah Perkinson (Myers Park girls’ field hockey): Perkinson scored all the goals for the Mustangs in their 3-0 victory over Providence Day.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Latin 9, Southlake Christian 0: The Hawks improved to 3-0 on the season, building a 7-0 halftime lead. Mack Carpenter led the attack with two goals and an assist, and Braden Panther scored twice. Daniel Derraik scored a goal and added three assists.

Marvin Ridge 3, Independence 1: The defending state 3A runners-up improved to 2-0 with this road victory. Jack Macker, Rory Milford and Mark Issa scored goals. Marvin Ridge is not scheduled to play again for two weeks.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Hopewell 2: Max Novytskky scored twice for the victorious Raptors.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Belmont South Point 4, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2

East Bend Forbush 2, Monroe Central Academy 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2, Unionville Piedmont 0

Kannapolis Brown 4, Lincoln Charter 0: Goalkeeper Alex Palomares made five saves for the shutout. David Cabello, Alex Mariche, Ricky Medina and Moises Garcia each scored a goal for the Wonders.

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Ledford 2: The Yellow Jackets won their opener, scoring the winning goal with about 10 minutes left.

Morganton Patton 1, Morganton Freedom 1 (OT)

Newton-Conover 1, Boone Watauga 0: The Red Devils scored in the first half, winning their season opener on the road.

Newton Foard 3, Hendersonville 2: Erik Leal’s two goals led the Tigers. Kevin Cervantes added a goal.

North Iredell 3, Boonville Starmount 2: The Raiders (2-0) led 2-0 at the half, then held on.

R-S Central 9, Brevard 2: Austin Alexander’s seven-goal outburst carried the Hilltoppers. Tristan Chavez had three assists, and Jackson Knox scored twice and added an assist.

Skyland Roberson 9, Boiling Springs Crest 0

South Iredell 2, South Rowan 0: The Vikings scored both goals in the first half.

South Stanly 6, Anson County 5: South Stanly (1-0) led 4-1 early in the second half, but the Bearcats (0-2) rallied.

West Caldwell 6, Hickory St. Stephens 1

Field hockey

Ardrey Kell 9, Weddington 0: Cameron Miller, Katherine Kile and Natalie Konopasek each scored two goals and an assist, as the Knights posted a one-sided Conference West victory. Elizabeth Hooker and Anelliese Gerraughty split time in goal.

Myers Park 3, Providence Day 0: Sarah Perkinson scored all the goals for the Mustangs (1-0). Caroline Pulliam added two assists, and goalkeeper Jennie Douglas made five saves.

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Catholic 9, Unionville Piedmont 0

Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden, postponed

Monroe Central Academy 6, Monroe Union Academy 3

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Community School of Davidson 3, Lake Norman Charter 2 (16-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-11): The Spartans prevailed in this marathon, rallying from a 2-0 set deficit.

Gastonia Ashbrook 3, Butler 2 (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-9): The host Bulldogs dropped to 1-2, while Ashbrook improved to 1-1.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Ashe County 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0

East Gaston 3, Gastonia Forestview 2 (25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11): The host Warriors won the first two sets, then rallied to win the fifth.

East Lincoln 3, Boiling Springs Crest 1 (26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21)

Forest City Chase 3, Cherryville 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18)

Marvin Ridge 3, Hickory 1: The Mavericks closed it out with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.

Monroe Union Academy 3, Monroe Central Academy 1 (25-27, 25-8, 25-18, 25-23): Ryleigh Clayborn had 19 digs and 11 kills for the Cardinals, and teammate Savanna Brooks added six blocks, four aces, 18 digs and five kills.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-10): Kaylen McClinton totaled 22 assists, and Anaiah Jones had 12 kills and 10 digs for the Raptors.

Richmond Senior 3, Montgomery Central 2 (21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 15-4)

South Iredell 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0

South Stanly 3, West Stanly 1: The Rowdy Rebel Bulls closed out the victory with a marathon 32-30 triumph in the fourth set.

West Wilkes 3, Avery County 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-16)

