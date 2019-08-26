Myers Park, Drake Maye, electric in season-opener win over Olympic

Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (5), center, jumps to break Olympic Bryce Jordan’s (7) tackle during the Mustangs' 42-0 home win. Muhammad opened his senior season by catching three touchdown passes from quarterback Draye Maye. The Charlotte Observer

Myers Park High had to wait a few days to show area football fans the electric offense they had been hearing about all summer.

But after storms delayed their season-opener with Olympic on Friday, the Mustangs put on an impressive performance Monday night at home.

Myers Park beat Olympic 42-0 and served notice that the nationally ranked Mustangs are a legitimate threat this season to win the school’s first state football championship.

About the only real scary moment was in the third quarter, when quarterback Drake Maye, a junior committed to Alabama, faked a handoff at the Olympic 9 and headed right towards the end zone.

Around the 2, a few Trojans approached. Instead of going out of bounds, Maye executed one of those Cam Newton Superman leaps over the defense. He scored, but he paid for it, taking a few tough blows.

That’s probably not the kind of play Mustangs coach Scott Chadwick — and Crimson Tide fans — want to see.

“We’re up 35-nothing,” Chadwick said. “I think I’d rather he just run that out of bounds.”

Maye played three quarters and completed 16-of-21 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 42 yards and another score. Preseason All-American receivers Muhsin Muhammad (four catches, 71 yards, three touchdowns) and Porter Rooks (three catches, 55 yards) had efficient games.

And with all the talk of the Myers Park offense, the Mustangs defense didn’t look too bad. Providing constant pressure on an Olympic offense that did not want to pass much, Myers Park’s defense looked overwhelming at times.

The home team’s defense scored two second-quarter touchdowns in three plays: Tahj El had a 7-yard fumble recovery and return. Then, after a quarterback scramble, North Carolina commit Cameron Roseman-Sinclair had a 37-yard interception return.

Myers Park 7 28 7 0 -- 42

Olympic 0 0 0 0 -- 0

MP: Muhsin Muhammad 7 pass from Drake Maye (Matthew Dennis kick)

MP: Muhammad 5 pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP: Tahj El 7 fumble return (Dennis kick)

MP: Cameron Roseman-Sinclair 37 interception return (Dennis kick)

MP: Muhammad 35 pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP: Drake Maye 9 run (Dennis kick)