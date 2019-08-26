Battle of Park Road goes to Charlotte Catholic. Cougars whip South Meck Monday

Riding with Recruits: Charlotte Catholic’s Brian Jacobs Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson.

The Charlotte Catholic Cougars looked very much like a two-time defending state champion Monday night, scoring 28 first quarter points and cruising to a 42-7 victory over South Meck in the season opener for both teams at Jim Oddo Field.

Catholic actually led 14-0 before South Meck ran an offensive play.

Paul Neel had a 68 yard run on the opening drive and scored the game’s first touchdown on an 8-yard reception from Jake Smith.

On the ensuing kickoff South Meck was unable to field the kick and Catholic took possession at the Sabres 28. Two plays later Smith threw his second touchdown pass, a 17 yard throw to Garrett McKernan and the lead was 14-0 just over three minutes into the game.

McKernan would score on a seven-yard run later in the first, then Lamagea McDowell broke free for a 34-yard scoring run with three seconds left and Catholic was up 28-0 after the first quarter.

A McDowell one-yard run and a 32-yard run by Neel in the second quarter pushed the lead to 42-0 before halftime, allowing Catholic to play their backups for most of the second half.

South Meck was able to avoid the shutout in the final minutes of the game on a four-yard run by Anthony Hailey.

Records: Charlotte Catholic improves to 1-0 while South Meck is 0-1.

Three Who Mattered:

Paul Neel (Catholic)- Had 115 yards rushing, including a 68 yard run on the game’s fourth play, with a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Jake Smith (Catholic)- Threw for touchdowns on his first two passes and looked very comfortable in his first start running the Cougars high-powered offense.

Lamagea McDowell (Catholic)- Bruising 6’1, 240 back ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

What’s Next: Charlotte Catholic will travel to Maryland to face Our Lady of Good Council while South Meck will travel to Independence, both on Friday

Worth Mentioning:

▪ South Meck didn’t record a first down until three minutes into the second quarter. In the first half, Catholic held South Meck to 42 total yards compared to 235 for the Cougars.

▪ The next two games for Catholic will be against out-of-state competition, as the Cougars will travel to Maryland to face Our Lady of Good Council this Friday and will host Archbishop Rummel from Louisiana on September 6th.

▪ For a new coach and new system, opening with a two-time defending state champion was a daunting task. South Meck coach Joe Evans will hopefully get a better read on his team when they travel to Independence Friday, but the next three games after that are against Weddington, Myers Park and Vance. Those teams went a combined 42-5 in 2018.

They said it: “We challenged the guys to play a complete game from start to finish,” Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz said. “If we can do that on a consistent basis this team can be really good.”

South Meck 0 0 0 7 -- 7

Catholic 28 14 0 0 -- 42

First Quarter

CC- Paul Neel 8 pass from Jake Smith (kick failed)

CC- Garrett McKernan 17 pass from Smith (Lamagea McDowell run)

CC- McKernan 7 run (Frank Flaherty kick)

CC- McDowell 34 run (Flaherty kick)

Second Quarter

CC- McDowell 1 run (Flaherty kick)

CC- Neel 32 run (Flaherty kick)

Fourth Quarter

SM- Anthony Hailey 4 run (Braiden Ensminger kick)