Harding’s defense shines in blowout win over Hopewell

The Harding Rams and Hopewell Titans finally got to play their non-conference high school football season-opener Monday afternoon after having the game postponed Friday due to lightning and heavy rain.

For the Rams the wait was well worth it. Having to host the game at West Mecklenburg’s stadium due to poor field conditions at its home, Harding recovered three Hopewell fumbles and picked off a Titans’ pass in the first quarter alone. That allowed Harding an early 27-6 lead that eventually turned into a 54-6 win.

Harding linebacker Chancellor Dolphus had two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

In a dominating first quarter, the Rams’ Jarvis Grant, Zaire Bell, and Dolphus each recovered a fumble, while Harding’s Kyree Faust had an interception for a touchdown.

The first 12 minutes of the game was as bad as it could get for Hopewell, as the Titans couldn’t hold onto the ball.

“It’s very exciting,” said Dolphus. “The defense got to get the push and hit the quarterback, and we get the touchdown”

The early-scoring barrage for the Rams’ was started by (Kyree) Faust who picked off a Titans’ pass and ran it back 10 yards for a score. Hopewell fumbled the ensuing kickoff which the Rams recovered on the Titans’ 6. On Harding’s next play, quarterback Dekerius Thompson rushed for the score and a 14-0 Rams’ lead.

Hopewell did come back briefly for its only score of the game as Julian Gray caught a 68-yard touchdown pass to cut the Rams’ lead to 14-6. But Harding’s scored the game’s next two touchdowns on Dolphus’ two-yard fumble recovery and a one-yard run by Maliek Faust, and the rout was on.

“We talked about it in pregame and we talked it all week,” said Harding coach Van Smith on his team’s desire to get off to a fast start. “We didn’t want to come out flat and we wanted to come out flying around. The kids did a great job preparing and the coaching staff did a great job preparing the kids, so it was very important that we got off to a fast start.”

Aiding the Rams in their fast start and also helping Harding to virtually put the game away early in the second half was running back (Maliek) Faust. The Rams took the second-half kickoff, and after an incomplete pass, Faust ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run to increase the Rams’ lead to 40-6. “The team really needed that yardage to score,” said Faust. “It’s a really big thing that our O-line that we have really put in work after and before practices.”

RECORDS: Hopewell (0-1) Harding (1-0)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

Dekerius Thompson, Harding: Senior running back scored twice, once on a six-yard run from scrimmage and on an 85-year punt return.

Maliek Faust, Harding: Junior running back scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while running for 118 yards on only eight carries.

Julian Gray, Hopewell: Junior wife receiver had Titans’ only score on a 68-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Harding athletic director Bryant Bailey is pleased with recent facility upgrades to the Rams’ football field and track. The bleachers have been upgraded, there has been on-field enhancements, and the track has been resurfaced.

Harding’s Faust brothers, Maliek and Kyree, each scored touchdowns in Monday’s win.

THEY SAID IT: “Yeah absolutely, we want to prove that. It’s nothing against Hopewell but this isn’t business anymore, this is personal. Everybody’s counting us out but what we do have is athletes. And as long as we have athletes we’re going to be in some games.” Harding Coach Van Smith on others not expecting much from the Rams in 2019 after last season’s dismal 2-9 record.

Hopewell 6 0 0 0 -- 6

Harding 27 7 13 7 -- 54

HAR – Kyree Faust 10 INT; (Lee Bumbre kick)

HAR – Dekerius Thompson 6 run; (Bumbre kick)

HOPE – Julian Gray 68 pass from Emiliano Diaz; (Kick failed)

HAR – Chancellor Dolphus 2 yard fumble recovery; (Bumbre kick)

HAR – Maliek Faust 1 run; (kick failed)

HAR – Thompson 85 punt return for a TD; (Bumbre kick)

HAR – Maliek Faust 80 run; (Kick failed)

HAR – Dolphus 5 yard fumble recovery; (Bumbre kick)

HAR – Jarrett Robinson 9 run; (Bumbre kick)