Friday’s high school football top performers 08.23.19

A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010.

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: four touchdowns passing a 41-13 win over Morganton Freedom.

Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: completed 7-of-12 passes for 199 yards and two scores in a 48-2 win over Clayton. He also picked up a scholarship offer from Duke.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 24 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-19 win over Lenoir Hibriten. Montgomery scored twice in the fourth quarter to help his team rally from a 19-14 deficit.

Trent Simpson, Mallard Creek: Auburn commit at linebacker didn’t play much defense in Friday’s nationally televised game at Dutch Fork (SC), but Simpson ran for 182 yards, including an 81-yard scoring run. The game ended in a 27-27 tie with less than five minutes left due to weather.

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: 209 yards passing, three touchdowns in a 43-21 win over Trinity-Byrnes. Teammates Quinten Cooper (11 carries, 113 yards rushing) and Stephen Payne (121 receiving yards, interception) also had big nights.