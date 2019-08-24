Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s high school football top performers 08.23.19
Country Day QB Russell Tabor gets chance he always dreamt of
Isaiah Bess, Shelby: four touchdowns passing a 41-13 win over Morganton Freedom.
Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: completed 7-of-12 passes for 199 yards and two scores in a 48-2 win over Clayton. He also picked up a scholarship offer from Duke.
Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 24 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-19 win over Lenoir Hibriten. Montgomery scored twice in the fourth quarter to help his team rally from a 19-14 deficit.
Trent Simpson, Mallard Creek: Auburn commit at linebacker didn’t play much defense in Friday’s nationally televised game at Dutch Fork (SC), but Simpson ran for 182 yards, including an 81-yard scoring run. The game ended in a 27-27 tie with less than five minutes left due to weather.
Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: 209 yards passing, three touchdowns in a 43-21 win over Trinity-Byrnes. Teammates Quinten Cooper (11 carries, 113 yards rushing) and Stephen Payne (121 receiving yards, interception) also had big nights.
Comments