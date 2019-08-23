Thursday’s fall sports roundup: Hough soccer rolls, sets up showdown

Hough prepared for a meeting with a state 4A boys’ soccer power by blanking a 3A power Thursday night.

The Huskies rolled over Concord Cox Mill 6-0, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Hough, which downed 1A power Community School of Davidson earlier in the week, has a pair of tough 4A foes next on the schedule.

On Saturday, the Huskies play host to perennial state title contender Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (1-0-1). Then Hough visits Winston-Salem Reynolds (2-0) on Tuesday.

In Thursday’s game, Evan Smith led Hough with two goals. Richie Cano and Adam Jeffrey each added a goal and an assist.

Outstanding performers

Sophia and George Buhoreanu (Fort Mill Nation Ford swimming): Each swimmer won two events, as Nation Ford’s boys and girls won a three-team meet.

Cam Lackey (Alexander Central football): Lackey rushed for 122 yards in his team’s 8-0 junior varsity victory over Lenoir Hibriten.

Savannah McIntosh (Indian Trail Porter Ridge girls’ volleyball): McIntosh, a junior, had 14 assists, five digs and seven aces as the Pirates beat Marshville Forest Hills 3-0.

Morgan Shrader (Charlotte Christian girls’ volleyball): Shrader totaled seven kills, four blocks and 15 assists in the Knights’ 3-1 victory over Carmel Christian.

Evan Smith (Hough boys’ soccer): Smith’s two goals helped the Huskies to a 6-0 blanking of Concord Cox Mill.

JV football

Alexander Central 8, Lenoir Hibriten 0: Cam Lackey rushed for 122 yards in leading Alexander Central. He averaged 6.9 yards a carry.

Ardrey Kell 21, Weddington 20 (halted in fourth quarter, lightning)

Ashe County 20, Avery County 0

Concord Jay M. Robinson 12, Mount Pleasant 8

East Rowan at North Stanly, canceled (storm)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 20, Central Cabarrus 0

Kings Mountain 35, Lawndale Burns 0 (halted in fourth quarter, lightning)

Maiden 36, Newton Foard 0

Marion McDowell County 24, R-S Central 14

Marvin Ridge 24, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6 (halted in third quarter, storm)

Monroe Central Academy 3, West Stanly 0

Newton-Conover def. Claremont Bunker Hill, score NA

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14, Marshville Forest Hills 0

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Arden Christ School 2, Providence Day 0: Greenies’ goalkeeper Michael Mahoney made 12 saves in the shutout.

Charlotte Christian 3, Carmel Christian 2

Charlotte Latin 4, Cabarrus Stallions 0: Senior Sam Shumate and younger brother Sutton, a freshman, split time in goal as the Hawks posted a shutout. Daniel Derraik had a goal and two assists, and Riley Haynie added a goal and an assist.

Christ the King 4, Lake Norman Charter 1: Christ the King outscored the Knights 4-0 in the second half, improving to 2-0 on the campaign.

North Mecklenburg 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 1

Olympic 0, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: Olympic has not scored or allowed a goal in its two matches.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Central Cabarrus 7, West Stanly 0: Jose Cabrera and Josh Mayren scored on penalty kicks, and Ricky Suastegui had a goal and two assists.

Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Maiden 0: This was a scoreless tie at the half, but Diego Paz, Lawson Vang and Joey Brefka scored in the final 45 minutes for the Bears.

East Lincoln 7, Gastonia Forestview 3: Chase Gilley scored three goals and twin brother Logan added two, as the Mustangs rolled. Noah Graden had a goal and two assists for East Lincoln.

Mooresville 0, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0: Goalkeepers Patrick Hannahan (Pine Lake Prep) and Ben Burger (Mooresville) posted shutouts in this rivalry game.

North Iredell 5, Ashe County 1: David Hernandez, Juan Nieto, Thomas Mann, Jonah Bamberger and Scott Morrison scored for the Warriors.

North Lincoln 3, Gaston Day 1: Nathan Brown, Carter Sliwocki and Joey Quilta scored for the Knights. William D’Amore got the Gaston Day goal.

Shelby 7, Boiling Springs Crest 2: Caden Sheely (two goals, one assist) and Silas Goss (one goal, two assists) helped the Golden Lions trounce their rivals. This match was halted with 21 minutes remaining, due to lightning.

South Iredell 5, Alexander Central 1

Sylva Smoky Mountain 4, Forest City Chase 1

West Lincoln 3, Cherryville 0

Girls’ tennis

Marvin Ridge 9, Unionville Piedmont 0

Swimming

Fort Mill Nation Ford dominated a three-team meet that included Lancaster and Rock Hill South Pointe. In the girls’ competition, Nation Ford won eight events, and Lancaster took four. Nation Ford won nine of 10 boys’ events, with Lancaster winning the other.

Five swimmers -- all from Nation Ford -- won two individual events. They were Sophia Bujoreanu (500-meter freestyle, 200 freestyle); Emily Eaton (100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle); George Bujoreanu (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Austin Lockhart (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); and Sam Reiger (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke).

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Central Cabarrus 3, Rocky River 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-20)

Charlotte Christian 3, Carmel Christian 1 (25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23): Elinor Langdon had 18 digs and five assists, Ella Parry totaled nine kills and five aces, and Morgan Shrader added 15 assists, seven kills and four blocks for the Knights.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Bradford Prep (25-21, 25-23, 25-23): Emma Downey totaled 27 assists, and Lily Roby had seven kills and five aces for the victors.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-21)

High Point Christian 3, Southlake Christian 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14)

Lake Norman Charter 3, Christ the King 0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-18)

North Mecklenburg 3, Olympic 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16)

South Mecklenburg 3, Independence 0

Weddington 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-9): The Warriors improved to 6-0 on the season.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, Thomasville 0

East Davidson 3, North Davidson 1

Lexington 3, Midway Oak Grove 0

South Rowan 3, Ledford 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-12)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, Albemarle 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-7)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Chatham Central 0 (25-23, 25-23, 28-26)

North Moore 3, South Davidson 0

South Stanly 3, North Rowan 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-14)

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Belmont South Point 3, Gastonia Huss 0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-8): Emily Revels had nine aces and 23 assists, and Chloe Ratliff added five digs and nine kills for the Red Raiders.

Boone Watauga 3, North Surry 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-11): Rebekah Farthing had 11 kills and Emma Brown 11 assists for Watauga.

China Grove Carson 3, Greensboro Grimsley 0 (29-27, 27-25, 29-27): It was a sweep for Jesse Carson, but each set went into extra time.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Shelby 2 (21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13)

East Rowan 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-15): Zoe Larson’s 24 assists led the Mustangs.

East Rutherford 3, Morganton Freedom 1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20)

Forest City Chase 3, Bessemer City 2 (21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0 925-18, 25-14, 25-12): Junior Savannah McIntosh totaled 14 assists, five digs and seven aces for Porter Ridge.

Lawndale Burns 3, Cherryville 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-22)

Maiden 3, Alexander Central 0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-13)

Monroe Parkwood 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-18)

Mooresville Langtree Charter 3, Cabarrus Charter 0 (25-4, 25-12, 25-9): Riley Burke and Tyaysta Sharpe each had 10 aces for Langtree.

Mount Pleasant 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2 (25-13, 25-16, 19-25, 21-25, 15-12): Jenna Peterson had 21 assists and six digs for Jay M. Robinson.

Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11)

Newton Foard 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-14): The Tigers improved to 3-0 and have a 9-0 record in sets this season.

R-S Central 3, Black Mountain Owen 1 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19)

Valdese Draughn 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-11)

West Iredell 3, Statesville 1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21)

West Rowan 3, Concord Cox Mill 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-14)

Wilkes Central 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (25-6, 25-22, 25-8)

