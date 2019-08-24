Prep Insider Blog
Mallard Creek, Dutch Fork finally play, still don’t finish
It took a year, but Mallard Creek and S.C. power Dutch Fork finally played a high school football game.
They still haven’t finished one.
The two state powers met in Irmo, S.C., Friday after having a scheduled meeting in Charlotte a year ago canceled due to the weather.
There were three more weather delays Friday, and game officials and Dutch Fork school officials finally called the game shortly after midnight with the score tied at 27. The game will not be finished.
Mallard Creek was driving, facing third down inside the Silver Foxes 15.
The game kicked off at 6:05 p.m. But the weather delays forced the long running time and sent the players the locker room several times.
This is a developing story.
