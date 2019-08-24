Friday’s Fall Roundup: Myers Park, Ardrey Kell nab volleyball wins

Riding with Recruits: Kelley Topiwala The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

Myers Park and Ardrey Kell scored a pair of victories Friday in the first day of the annual Best of the Best girls’ volleyball event in Charlotte.

They are among more than a dozen schools from the Carolinas competing in the event, hosted by the Sports Connection. Play continues Saturday.

Myers Park swept Kings Mountain and North Henderson, and Ardrey Kell downed Concord Cannon School and Charlotte Catholic.

Other Charlotte-area teams competing Friday were Providence and South Iredell.

Full results are below, in the volleyball section.

Boys’ soccer

Arden Christ School 1, Charlotte Christian 0 (OT): Knights’ coach Donn Truax called this “a real tough loss,” saying his team dominated much of the match -- only to have Christ School score the only goal in the second 10-minute overtime. Charlotte Christian nearly scored in the first overtime, but Noah Behrmann’s headed (off a pass from Ayden Truax) narrowly missed the goal.

Charlotte Catholic 3, East Chapel Hill 2: Playing in the Kick-Off Classic in Cary, the Cougars improved to 2-0 with a tough victory. Luis Abril, Evan Normile and Will Murlless each scored a goal, and Andrew Kanney had two assists.

Community School of Davidson 3, Hopewell 0: The Spartans did all their scoring in the first half.

Davidson Day 7, Fayetteville Freedom Christian 0: The Patriots got their first victory in five matches.

Hickory 3, Raleigh Wakefield 0: This was part of the Kick-Off Classic at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Lincoln Charter 4, Chapel Hill Woods Charter 2: Lincoln Charter scored a Kick-Off Classic victory.

Newton-Conover 4, North Raleigh Christian 3: The Red Devils improved to 2-0, winning in the Kick-Off Classic.

Providence 3, Northern Durham 0: Also playing at the event in Cary, Providence scored all its goals in the second half.

South Mecklenburg 0, Apex Friendship 0: This was another Kick-Off Classic match.

Wake Christian 4, Charlotte Country Day 3: The Buccaneers led 2-1 at halftime, but the host Bulldogs rallied.

York Lake Pointe Academy 5, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3: The victorious Mariners (4-1) outscored Westminster Catawba 3-1 in the second half. They are averaging nearly seven goals per match.

Volleyball

BEST OF THE BEST EVENT

Ardrey Kell 3, Concord Cannon 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-22)

Ardrey Kell 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-19)

Myers Park 3, Kings Mountain 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-11)

Myers Park 3, North Henderson 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-18)

Providence 3, Kershaw (SC) North Central 1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18)

South Iredell 3, Providence 2 (25-12, 21-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-11): The Vikings prevailed in a marathon match. Providence’s Alanna Harder (15 kills, two blocks), Madison Call (14 kills, three blocks) and Katie Cruise (44 assists, 14 digs) were standouts.

CHARLOTTE LATIN TOURNAMENT

Charlotte Country Day 2, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 0 (25-14, 25-20): Kayla Spangler led the Buccaneers with 17 assists, five digs and two aces. Also standing out were Addison Pignetti (18 digs and an ace) and Sydney Schulze (eight kills, eight digs).

Charlotte Country Day 2, Cary Academy 0 (25-10, 25-16): Sydney Schulze (nine kills, 10 digs) and Kayla Spangler (17 assists) led the Bucs.

High Point Wesleyan 3, Charlotte Christian 1 (17-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-20): Charlotte Christian’s Morgan Shrader (15 assists, three aces), Elinor Langdon (26 digs) and Kai Carter (eight kills) were standouts.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2, Cary Academy 1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-21)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 2, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-16)

Wake Christian 2, Providence Day 1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-15)

Wake Christian 2, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-12, 25-17): Wake Christian improved to 9-0 on the season.

OTHER RESULTS

Arborbrook Christian 3, United Faith Christian 1

Cabarrus Stallions 3, Greensboro Homeschool 1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-9)

Gaston Day 3, Lincoln Charter 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-13): Lauralee Hurt had 14 kills and five aces, and Sidney Bing totaled 26 assists with her two kills and a block for Gaston Day.

North Myrtle Beach 2, Marvin Ridge 1: The Mavericks fell in the first day of the North Myrtle Beach Invitational.

York Lake Pointe Academy 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-19)

