Monday’s prep football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, and next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Mallard Creek
4A
Dutch Fork (27-27), canceled
0-0
Butler
2
Myers Park
4A
|d. Olympic 42-0
1-0
Bye
3
Vance
4A
Berry, canceled
0-0
at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage
4
Richmond Sr.
4A
d. Clayton 48-2
1-0
at Anson Sr.
5
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. South Mecklenburg 42-7
1-0
|at Good Counsel (MD)
6
Weddington
3A
|d. Ardrey Kell, 28-14
1-0
at Porter Ridge
7
Hough
4A
|lost 21-10 to Butler
0-1
at Providence
8
|Butler
4A
beat Hough 21-10
1-0
|at Mallard Creek
9
Shelby
2A
d. Freedom 41-13
1-0
AC Reynolds
10
Chester, SC
3A
beat Aiken 52-6
1-0
Fort Mill, SC
11
Kings Mountain
3A
d. Burns 34-6
1-0
at Monroe
12
South Point
3A
|lost 13-7 to Crest
0-1
at Lincolnton
13
Charlotte Christian
IND
beat Sun Valley 35-13
1-0
|Valor Christian (CO)
14
NW Cabarrus
3A
d. Forestview 41-3
1-0
Mt. Pleasant
15
Gastonia Huss
3A
bye
0-0
Rocky River
16
RH South Pointe
4A
d. Northwestern 17-14
1-0
Rock Hill
Scores
Monday
Charlotte Catholic 42, South Mecklenburg 7
Community School of Davidson at North Moore, late
Concord Robinson 16, Mount Pleasant 6
Fairmont 34, Marshville Forest Hills 0
Harding 54, Hopewell 6
Independence 47, North Mecklenburg 26
Myers Park 42, Olympic 0
SouthLake Christian d. Lake Norman Charter, score NA
Statesville at Hickory, late
Stuart Cramer 10, Lincolnton 7
West Charlotte 28, Garinger 8
West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, late
Thursday
Charlotte Christian 35, Indian Trail Sun Valley 13
Chester 52, Aiken 6
China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20
Lincolnton 7, Stuart Cramer 7 (resumes Monday, 6 p.m. in 3rd Q)
Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Quality Education 0
Friday Observer-area
Alexander Central 28, Lenoir Hibriten 19
Berry at Vance, canceled.
Boiling Springs Crest 13, Belmont South Point 7
Butler 21, Hough 10
Cary Green Hope at Gastonia Ashbrook, canceled
Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0
Charlotte Country Day 43, Trinity-Byrnes 21
Chase 28, Bessemer City 10
Chester 52, Aiken 6
Clover 48, York 21
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, canceled
Great Falls 39, Columbia CA Johnson 38
Greensboro Panthers at Charlotte Latin, canceled
Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3
Lake Norman 34, Concord Cox Mill 22
Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge, ppd, date TBD
Newton-Conover 44, Bunker Hill 14
North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, canceled
Northwest Cabarrus 41, Gastonia Forestview 3
Providence 9, East Meck 0
Providence Day 17, Mountain Island Charter 0
Richmond Senior 48, Clayton 2
Shelby 41, Freedom 13
Unionville Piedmont-West Stanly, canceled (won’t be made up)
West Henderson 56, East Rutherford 42
Saturday Observer-area
Cuthbertson 34, South Iredell 20
East Rowan 33, North Stanly 12
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 27, Central Cabarrus 20
Monroe Parkwood 29, North Lincoln 22
Monroe 35, Anson Senior 24
Mooresville 10, West Rowan 0
Piedmont at West Stanly, canceled
Rock Hill South Pointe 17, Rock Hill Northwestern 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Concord 13
Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21
Thomasville 17, Albemarle 0
Weddington 28, Ardrey Kell 14
West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, ppd, Mon, 7
Next week’s schedule
Friday
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
South Piedmont 1A
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
Berry Academy at Hopewell, 7
Butler at Mallard Creek, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Catholic at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel
Commonwealth Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Harding at Garinger, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian
Highlands Ranch (CO) Valor Christian at Charlotte Christian
Hough at Providence, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
North Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian
Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30
Rocky River at Gastonia Huss
South Mecklenburg at Independence, 7
Vance at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 7
N.C. nonconference
Alexander Central at Wilkes Central
Asheville at Lawndale Burns
Belmont South Point at Lincolnton
Boiling Springs Crest at Skyland Roberson
Boone Watauga at Ashe County
Cherryville at Forest City Chase
China Grove Carson at Salisbury
Concord at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Marvin Ridge
East Burke at Marion McDowell
East Lincoln at East Rowan
East Rutherford at North Lincoln
Gastonia Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown
Hickory Hawks vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Hickory St. Stephens at Claremont Bunker Hill
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Central Cabarrus
Kings Mountain at Monroe
Lenoir Hibriten at Hickory
Marshville Forest Hills at Red Springs
Monroe Parkwood at Concord Cox Mill
Morganton Freedom at Valdese Draughn
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus
Newton Foard at Catawba Bandys
North Iredell at East Bend Forbush
North Rowan at West Rowan
Polk County at North Gaston
Richmond Senior at Anson County
R-S Central at Morganton Patton
Shelby at Asheville Reynolds
South Caldwell at Maiden
South Iredell at West Iredell
South Stanly at Monroe Union Academy
Statesville at Lake Norman
Statesville Christian at Cabarrus Warriors
Unionville Piedmont at North Stanly
Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
West Caldwell at North Wilkes
West Forsyth at Mooresville
West Stanly at Albemarle
West Wilkes at Avery County
Interstate
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Gastonia Forestview at Clover
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Duncan Byrnes at Rock Hill Northwestern
Fort Mill at Chester
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Conway
Great Falls at Whitmire
Greenwood Raptors at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
Indian Land at Lancaster Buford
Johns Island St. John’s at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Kershaw North Central at Columbia
Lancaster at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
McBee at Chesterfield
Pageland Central at Lamar
Richburg Lewisville at Columbia C.A. Johnson
Rock Hill at Rock Hill South Pointe
Roebuck Dorman at York
Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Asheville Saints, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Anderson (SC) Saints, 7
