Monday’s prep football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, and next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area







Rk Team Cl This week Rec Next week 1 Mallard Creek 4A Dutch Fork (27-27), canceled 0-0 Butler 2 Myers Park 4A d. Olympic 42-0 1-0 Bye 3 Vance 4A Berry, canceled 0-0 at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage 4 Richmond Sr. 4A d. Clayton 48-2 1-0 at Anson Sr. 5 Charlotte Catholic 3A d. South Mecklenburg 42-7 1-0 at Good Counsel (MD) 6 Weddington 3A d. Ardrey Kell, 28-14 1-0 at Porter Ridge 7 Hough 4A lost 21-10 to Butler 0-1 at Providence 8 Butler 4A beat Hough 21-10 1-0 at Mallard Creek 9 Shelby 2A d. Freedom 41-13 1-0 AC Reynolds 10 Chester, SC 3A beat Aiken 52-6 1-0 Fort Mill, SC 11 Kings Mountain 3A d. Burns 34-6 1-0 at Monroe 12 South Point 3A lost 13-7 to Crest 0-1 at Lincolnton 13 Charlotte Christian IND beat Sun Valley 35-13 1-0 Valor Christian (CO) 14 NW Cabarrus 3A d. Forestview 41-3 1-0 Mt. Pleasant 15 Gastonia Huss 3A bye 0-0 Rocky River 16 RH South Pointe 4A d. Northwestern 17-14 1-0 Rock Hill

Scores

Monday

Charlotte Catholic 42, South Mecklenburg 7

Community School of Davidson at North Moore, late

Concord Robinson 16, Mount Pleasant 6

Fairmont 34, Marshville Forest Hills 0

Harding 54, Hopewell 6

Independence 47, North Mecklenburg 26

Myers Park 42, Olympic 0

SouthLake Christian d. Lake Norman Charter, score NA

Statesville at Hickory, late

Stuart Cramer 10, Lincolnton 7

West Charlotte 28, Garinger 8

West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, late

Thursday

Charlotte Christian 35, Indian Trail Sun Valley 13

Chester 52, Aiken 6

China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20

Lincolnton 7, Stuart Cramer 7 (resumes Monday, 6 p.m. in 3rd Q)

Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Quality Education 0

Friday Observer-area

Alexander Central 28, Lenoir Hibriten 19

Berry at Vance, canceled.

Boiling Springs Crest 13, Belmont South Point 7

Butler 21, Hough 10

Cary Green Hope at Gastonia Ashbrook, canceled

Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Charlotte Country Day 43, Trinity-Byrnes 21

Chase 28, Bessemer City 10

Chester 52, Aiken 6

Clover 48, York 21

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, canceled

Great Falls 39, Columbia CA Johnson 38

Greensboro Panthers at Charlotte Latin, canceled

Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3

Lake Norman 34, Concord Cox Mill 22

Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge, ppd, date TBD

Newton-Conover 44, Bunker Hill 14

North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, canceled

Northwest Cabarrus 41, Gastonia Forestview 3

Providence 9, East Meck 0

Providence Day 17, Mountain Island Charter 0

Richmond Senior 48, Clayton 2

Shelby 41, Freedom 13

Unionville Piedmont-West Stanly, canceled (won’t be made up)

West Henderson 56, East Rutherford 42

Saturday Observer-area

Cuthbertson 34, South Iredell 20

East Rowan 33, North Stanly 12

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 27, Central Cabarrus 20

Monroe Parkwood 29, North Lincoln 22

Monroe 35, Anson Senior 24

Mooresville 10, West Rowan 0

Piedmont at West Stanly, canceled

Rock Hill South Pointe 17, Rock Hill Northwestern 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Concord 13

Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21

Thomasville 17, Albemarle 0

Weddington 28, Ardrey Kell 14

West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, ppd, Mon, 7

Next week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

Berry Academy at Hopewell, 7

Butler at Mallard Creek, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel

Commonwealth Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Harding at Garinger, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian

Highlands Ranch (CO) Valor Christian at Charlotte Christian

Hough at Providence, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

North Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian

Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30

Rocky River at Gastonia Huss

South Mecklenburg at Independence, 7

Vance at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Alexander Central at Wilkes Central

Asheville at Lawndale Burns

Belmont South Point at Lincolnton

Boiling Springs Crest at Skyland Roberson

Boone Watauga at Ashe County

Cherryville at Forest City Chase

China Grove Carson at Salisbury

Concord at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Marvin Ridge

East Burke at Marion McDowell

East Lincoln at East Rowan

East Rutherford at North Lincoln

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown

Hickory Hawks vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Hickory St. Stephens at Claremont Bunker Hill

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Central Cabarrus

Kings Mountain at Monroe

Lenoir Hibriten at Hickory

Marshville Forest Hills at Red Springs

Monroe Parkwood at Concord Cox Mill

Morganton Freedom at Valdese Draughn

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

Newton Foard at Catawba Bandys

North Iredell at East Bend Forbush

North Rowan at West Rowan

Polk County at North Gaston

Richmond Senior at Anson County

R-S Central at Morganton Patton

Shelby at Asheville Reynolds

South Caldwell at Maiden

South Iredell at West Iredell

South Stanly at Monroe Union Academy

Statesville at Lake Norman

Statesville Christian at Cabarrus Warriors

Unionville Piedmont at North Stanly

Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

West Caldwell at North Wilkes

West Forsyth at Mooresville

West Stanly at Albemarle

West Wilkes at Avery County

Interstate

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Gastonia Forestview at Clover

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Duncan Byrnes at Rock Hill Northwestern

Fort Mill at Chester

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Conway

Great Falls at Whitmire

Greenwood Raptors at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

Indian Land at Lancaster Buford

Johns Island St. John’s at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Kershaw North Central at Columbia

Lancaster at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

McBee at Chesterfield

Pageland Central at Lamar

Richburg Lewisville at Columbia C.A. Johnson

Rock Hill at Rock Hill South Pointe

Roebuck Dorman at York

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Asheville Saints, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Anderson (SC) Saints, 7