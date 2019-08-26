Weekend fall sports: Weddington girls capture girls’ title in meet at McAlpine

Three Gaston Day players named all-tournament at the Byrnes Invitational: from left, Drew Brown, Sidney Bing and Lauralee Hurst.

Weddington had five of the top 15 finishers Saturday and ran away with the girls’ championship in the Providence Invitational Cross-Country Meet at McAlpine Greenway Park in southeast Charlotte.

Southern Pines Pinecrest squeaked past Weddington and North Lincoln for the boys’ title in the meet, which featured top teams from both Carolinas and Georgia.

The Weddington girls finished with 53 points, well ahead of runner-up Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (136). Pinecrest’s boys had 86 points, to 89 for Weddington and 96 for North Lincoln.

The girls’ overall winner was Pinecrest junior Carmen Alder, who finished the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile course) in 17 minutes 47.4 seconds. She won by a whopping 37 seconds over runner-up Erin Fegans of Fairburn (GA) Landmark Christian.

Winning the boys’ race was Landmark Christian junior Zak Truitt, in a time of 15:34.5. Second, just .14 of a second behind, was Weddington’s Jake Toomey.

GIRLS’ LEADERS

Teams: Weddington 53; Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 136; Southern Pines Pinecrest 148; Lake Norman 181; Marvin Ridge 189; Pfafftown Reagan 193; Ardrey Kell 212; Hilton Head 243; North Lincoln 249; Landmark Christian 259.

Runners: 1. Carmen Alder (Pinecrest); 2. Erin Fegans (Landmark Christian); 3. Katie Pou (Fort Mill Nation Ford); 4. Anna Ritter (Weddington); 5. Lilly Walters (Hough)

BOYS’ LEADERS

Teams: Pinecrest 86; Weddington 89; North Lincoln 96; Raleigh Broughton 121; Raleigh Leesville Road 148; Cardinal Gibbons 149; Reagan 216; Hilton Head 227; Providence 276; Marvin Ridge 277.

Runners: 1. Zack Truitt (Landmark Christian); 2. Jake Toomey (Weddington); 3. Carson Willkiams (Cardinal Gibbons); 4.Jack Rooney (Broughton); 5. Jason Thomson (North Lincoln).

CAROLINAS KICK-OFF MEET

The Carolinas Kick-Off Meet, scheduled for Metrolina Christian in Indian Trail, was postponed due to soggy conditions on the course. No reschedule date has been announced.

Hough drops close match

Hough fell behind 2-0 at the half, then battled back in the second half Saturday night before falling 2-1 to visiting Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons.

It was the third match of the week for the Huskies against a state soccer power. The 4A Crusaders (2-0-1) dominated early, but Hough (2-1) narrowed the gap when Adam Jeffrey scored on an assist from Trystan Orbe.

Hough goalkeeper Caden Johnson finished with six saves.

Outstanding performers

Katie Cruise (Providence girls’ volleyball): Cruise, a sophomore, totaled a staggering 50 assists and added 15 digs as the Panthers edged Concord Cannon School 3-2 in the Best of the Best event in Charlotte.

Katie Pou (Fort Mill Nation Ford cross-country): Pou, a junior, finished third overall in the girls’ portion of the Providence Invitational Cross-Country Meet.

Jake Toomey (Weddington cross-country): Toomey ran second, just .14 of a second behind the leader, in the boys’ portion of the Providence Invitational Cross-Country Meet. Toomey is a senior.

Jack Youngstrom (Providence boys’ soccer): Youngstrom got a three-goal hat trick as the Panthers trounced Raleigh Broughton 5-1 in the Kick-Off Classic at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary/

Boys’ soccer

KICK-OFF CLASSIC

(at Cary)

Concord 2, Triton Cleveland 2: Carson Trott had a goal and an assist for Concord, and Steven Lazano scored the other goal.

Hickory 0, Swansboro 0

Newton-Conover 4, East Duplin 1

Providence 5, Raleigh Broughton 1: The Panthers, who beat Northern Durham on Friday in the first night of the event, rolled to a Saturday victory behind Jackson Youngstrom’s three goals. Joe Darylrmple and Bennett Proctor added single goals.

West Iredell 1, East Bladen 1

OTHER RESULTS

Belmont South Point 2, North Gaston 1

Boone Watauga 2, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1

Charlotte Country Day 1, North Raleigh Christian 0: The Buccaneers got seven saves in a shutout performance by goalkeeper Connor McPhilliamy. Will Kercher scored the goal.

Northside Christian 6, Fayetteville Freedom Christian 1: Chan Park’s two goals and an assist led Northside. Aleksei Natalenko added two goals, and Gwonsang Yu had a goal and an assist.

Volleyball

A number of major tournaments and tri-team meets took place Saturday.

DUNCAN (SC) BYRNES INVITATIONAL

Gaston Day took second place in this event, falling to Roebuck (SC) Dorman 2-0 (25-19, 26-24) in the championship match.

Three Spartan players -- Drew Brown, Sidney Bing and Lauralee Hurst -- were named to the all-tournament team. Brown finished with 50 kills, 48 digs, five aces and two blocks in eight matches. Bing had 141 assists, bringing her career total to 3,054. She added 39 digs and 13 kills. And Hurst had 71 kills, giving her 1,837 in her career. She also had 56 digs and six aces.

Gaston Day defeated Piedmont (SC) Woodmont 2-0 (25-20, 25-23); Spartanburg Broome 2-0 (25-11, 25-18); Duncan (SC) Eastside 2-0 (25-17, 25-21); Blythewood (SC) 2-0 (25-23, 25-15); Belton-Honea Path (SC) 2-0 (25-21, 25-18); Eastside 2-1 (26-24, 24-26, 15-13); and Greenville Mann 2-0 (27-25, 25-22).

BEST OF THE BEST

(at Sports Connection, Charlotte)

Ardrey Kell 3, South Iredell 1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21)

Concord Cannon School 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9): Cannon School’s Blake Tracy totaled 25 assists, and Meghan Schreck added 12 kills. Caroline Rodriguez had eight digs for Charlotte Catholic.

Kershaw (SC) North Central 3, Charlotte Catholic 1 (26-24, 16-25, 25-18, 25-10): Emma Bryson (29 assists), Grace Painter (26 digs) and Oreva Evivle (12 kills) had big matches for the Cougars.

Kings Mountain 3, Piedmont (SC) Westside 1 (25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16)

North Henderson 3, Kings Mountain 1 (33-31, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20): Aaliyah Byers had 20 kills, four aces and four blocks for Kings Mountain, and Paige Blackwell added 14 digs.

Providence 3, Concord Cannon School 2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9): The Panthers fell behind 2-0 but roared back. Providence’s Katie Cruise had 50 assists and 15 digs in this marathon match, and teammates Alanna Harder (21 kills and two blocks) and Gabby LaPata (30 digs) also played key roles.

South Iredell 3, Kershaw North Central 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11)

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY TOURNAMENT

Cary Academy 2, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-16, 25-19)

Charlotte Country Day 2, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0 (25-15, 25-5): Kayla Spangler’s 16 assists and four digs, along with Reagan Nash’s six kills, led the Buccaneers.

Charlotte Country Day 2, Wake Christian 0 (26-24, 25-17): Sydney Schulze had 14 kills and eight digs, and Addison Pignetti added 15 digs for Country Day.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Providence Day 2, Cary Academy 0 (25-16, 25-19)

Providence Day 2, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 0 (25-22, 25-22)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 2, Charlotte Latin 1 (25-13, 17-25, 25-15)

FORT MILL NATION FORD INVITATIONAL

Fort Mill 2, Mallard Creek 1 (13-25, 25-16, 17-15)

Mallard Creek 2, York 0 (25-23, 25-13)

Mallard Creek 2, Charleston Ashley Hall 0 (25-21, 25-13)

Mallard Creek 2, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (25-19, 25-20)

Pickens (SC) 2, Mallard Creek 0 (25-9, 25-18)

Rock Hill 2, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0 (25-13, 25-13): Jada Rouse’s seven kills and Aydan Espinal’s 12 assists led the Bearcats.

BATTLE OF THE BORDER

(at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Mount Pleasant (SC) Wando 2, Marvin Ridge 1 (25-22, 20-25, 17-15)

EAST SURRY TRI-MEET

East Surry 3, Statesville 1 (25-14, 25-10, 26-28, 25-22): Isabella Daye had 14 digs and 11 assists for Statesville, and Destiny McIntosh totaled 12 kills.

Statesville 3, Elkin 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-14)

DAVIE COUNTY TRI-MEET

Hickory 3, West Iredell 1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-19)

Hickory 3, Davie County 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-21)

West Iredell 3, Davie County 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20): Addison Gallyan led West Iredell with 11 kills and 18 digs. Reese Holland totaled 20 assists.

GREENSBORO GRIMSLEY TRI-MEET

West Rowan 3, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-11): Kaylin Downing led West Rowan with 13 kills and 12 digs.

West Rowan 3, Greensboro Grimsley 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-12): Tori Hester finished with 18 kills for the Falcons, and Allison Ennis had 35 assists and 11 digs.

OTHER MATCH

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 1 (25-22, 25-11, 25-20)

