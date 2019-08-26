Two ‘turns’ help West Charlotte get past Garinger in its prep football season opener

West Charlotte High football coach Josh Harris lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Two turns decided Monday night’s West Charlotte-Garinger high school football game.

One was a turn of momentum, as visiting West Charlotte’s offense and defense came alive in the second half of a 28-8 nonconference victory.

The other was a turn of the ankle, suffered by Garinger quarterback Barry Truss Turner early in the second half, after he had dominated the opening two quarters of the game.

Tied 8-8 at the half and outgained 149-53 in total yardage during the first two quarters, West Charlotte became a different team in the closing two periods.

The Lions held Garinger to minus-31 yards’ total offense and piled up 164 yards of their own -- most of it on the ground.

“For some reason, we haven’t done well on Mondays since practice started,” West Charlotte head coach Joshua Harris said. “The coaching staff was prepared for a slow start. We figured if we weathered that first half, we’d play better for the rest of the game.

“But give Garinger credit. They really took it to us in the first half.”

Garinger scored on the first play of the second quarter, on a 21-yard pass from Turner to Xae Staton. That capped an 88-yard drive -- longest by far of the first half -- with the big play being a 44-yard Turner-to-Staton completion.

West Charlotte evened the score on its next possession. The Lions had great field position after a 37-yard kickoff return by Iwuan Jackson. They went 18 yards in four plays for a touchdown, scoring on a 2-yard run by Jackson.

But that was it for the first half.

Turner went to the sidelines with a sprained ankle early in the second half, and the momentum turned.

Garinger was unable to move the ball, and West Charlotte’s offense found a rhythm. Jackson’s second touchdown run of the game put the Lions ahead to stay, 14-8, with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

West Charlotte rushed for 151 yards in the second half, while Garinger had minus-45 yards rushing -- the result of at least three bad snaps from center. One of those resulted in a safety that capped the Lions’ scoring.

“We’ve got to do some things better, but we liked the way our boys responded in the second half,” Harris said. “It was much better football.”

Records: West Charlotte, 1-0; Garinger, 0-1.

Three who mattered

Iwuan Jackson (West Charlotte): Jackson rushed for 53 yards, ran for three touchdowns, and had a big kickoff return that set up a score.

Seandel Slade (West Charlotte): Slade rushed for 54 yards, all in the second half, and was a big part of the Lions’ offensive revival after halftime.

Barry Truss Turner (Garinger): Turner, the Wildcats’ quarterback, passed for 132 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter, when the game’s momentum shifted.

Observations

▪ For the first time in a number of years, Garinger opened its season with a winning streak. The Wildcats’ final “game” of 2018 was a forfeit victory over Rocky River. The Ravens, Independence, East Mecklenburg and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge all had to forfeit their closing games after being involved in fights during games in late October.

▪ Garinger took a big gamble in the first quarter, going for a first down on fourth-and-32 from its 8. The Lions were stopped, giving West Charlotte great field position. But the Wildcat defense stiffened and held the Lions without a score.

▪ A series of penalties and injuries turned the game into a Monday night marathon. The final whistle sounded almost three hours after opening kickoff.

▪ Turner wasn’t the only Garinger player who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Running back Cameron Black was knocked out of the game in the second quarter.

What’s next?

West Charlotte visits West Mecklenburg on Friday -- the same night that Garinger is home against Harding. Both are nonconference games.

West Charlotte 0 8 12 8 -- 28

Garinger 0 8 0 0 -- 8

G -- Xae Staton 21 pass from Barry Truss Turner (Turner run)

WC -- Iwuan Jackson 2 run (Dondre Trapp pass from Silas Cruse)

WC -- Jackson 1 run (pass failed)

WC -- Jackson 3 run (pass failed)

WC -- Koojo Appiah 13 pass from Cruse (kick failed)

WC -- Safety; Garinger snapped ball out of end zone

