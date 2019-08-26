Prep Insider Blog

Monday’s Top High School Football Performers

Observer prep writers pick their top 3 players to watch

Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards are joined by Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri and former coach Sam Greiner during a discussion of the top three players to watch in the upcoming prep season. By
Chancellor Dolphus, Harding: had two fumble recoveries for a touchdown in a 54-6 win over Hopewell. Harding recovered three Hopewell fumbles and intercepted a Hopewell pass in the first quarter.

Iwuan Jackson, West Charlotte: Ran for 53 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-8 win over Garinger. He also had a long kickoff return to set up a fourth score.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: Alabama recruit completed 16-of-21 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Olympic. Maye also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic: 115 yards rushing in a 42-7 win over South Mecklenburg. Neel had a 68-yard run on the fourth play of the game. He scored a rushing touchdown and caught a pass for a score.

Davion Nelson, Independence: junior running back had a pair of scores in a 46-27 win over North Mecklenburg.

