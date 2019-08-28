Monday’s fall sports roundup: Providence soccer gets 3rd win 4 days

Providence won its third soccer match in four days Monday, as the Panthers prepare to move into an especially grueling part of their schedule.

Coming off victories Friday and Saturday in the Kick-Off Classic in Cary, the Panthers were back on the field Monday evening and scored a 5-0 victory over visiting Independence.

That gave Providence a 3-1 record. The Panthers are scheduled to make it four matches in five days Tuesday, hosting 3A power Weddington. Then they get a week off before next Tuesday’s visit to Hough, last year’s 4A state runner-up.

Then the Panthers visit 3A powerhouse Charlotte Catholic on Sept. 9.

In Monday’s match, Bennett Proctor scored two goals, Joe Dalrymple added a goal on a penalty kick, and Damien Rhodes and Matthew Vetack added single tallies. Jackson Youngstrom and Cam Carter split time in goal for the shutout.

Outstanding performers

Austin Alexander (R-S Central boys’ soccer): Alexander, a senior striker, scored three goals and added an assist as his team beat Marion McDowell County 6-1.

Ava Araviello (Lake Norman girls’ volleyball): Araviello, a senior, had 18 kills and 31 digs as her team edged East Bend Forbush 3-2.

Emmanuel Konneh (Concord boys’ soccer): Konneh, a senior goalkeeper, made six saves in the Spiders’ 1-0 victory over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

Kaylen McClinton (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ volleyball): A junior, McClinton accumulated 44 assists in her team’s 3-2 victory over Lake Norman Charter.

Ely Mejia (Vance boys’ soccer): Mejia’s two goals led the Cougars past Berry Academy 5-0.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Kannapolis Brown 6, Butler 4: This offensive battle went to the Wonders, who got two goals from Richy Medina and single tallies from Bryan Alvarez, Asuncion Gonzales, Alex Mariche and Moises Garcia. Butler got a pair of goals from Mattheus Sadovsky, and Tyler Shroyer and Erick Rivas added single scores.

Vance 5, Berry Academy 0: Ely Mejia’s two goals led the Cougars, who had 25 shots on goal -- 10 by Kokouvi Komedja.

Wake Christian 2, Charlotte Christian 1 (OT): Ayden Truax scored on an assist from Noah Behrmann for Charlotte Christian.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 3, West Caldwell 1: The Cougars outscored West Caldwell 2-0 in the second half.

Asheville Reynolds 3, Kings Mountain 1

Cabarrus Stallions 3, Queens Grant Charter 1: Micaiah Sechler scored for Queens Grant.

Concord 1, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: Carson Trott had the game’s only goal, and winning goalkeeper Emmanuel Konneh made six stops.

Concord Cox Mill 2, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: John Cowart scored the only goal of the second half, giving Cox Mill the victory. Anthony Brown scored for Cuthbertson.

East Lincoln 6, Marshville Forest Hills 2: Chase Gilley and twin brother Logan each had three goals and an assist for the Mustangs, now 3-0. Pearson Cunningham added two assists.

East Rutherford 2, Brevard 1

Gastonia Ashbrook 3, East Gaston 0

Gastonia Forestview 1, Shelby 1

Hickory 2, North Lincoln 2: Carter Sliwocki had a goal and an assist for North Lincoln.

Hickory Christian 4, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0

Lenoir Hibriten 5, South Caldwell 3: Davis Franquiz led the Panthers with two goals and two assists.

Lincoln Charter 4, Mooresville Langtree Charter 4: Winston Horne (two goals) and Nicholas Fotinos (three assists) paced the Lincoln Charter attack, while Jose Noriega scored twice for the Lions.

Lincolnton 9, North Gaston 0

Maiden 7, Bessemer City 2: Max Martinez and Marcos Dominguez had three-goal hat tricks for the Blue Devils, and Dominguez added an assist.

Midway Oak Grove 5, East Rowan 1: Jesse Ordonez scored on an assist from Luis Funez for the Mustangs.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Mount Pleasant 0

Monroe 6, Monroe Union Academy 1

Monroe Parkwood 8, Indian Trail Metrolina Charter 0: Half of Parkwood’s 16 shots found the mark.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 4, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2: The Gryphons built a 3-0 halftime lead. Trevlyn Riggs (Thomas Jefferson) and Jason Garcia (Mountain Island Charter) scored all the goals for their respective teams.

Mooresville 1, Central Cabarrus 0

Newton-Conover 3, Statesville 1: The Red Devils improved to 4-0 on the season.

Newton Foard 4, Wilkes Central 1: Carlos Erazo’s two goals led the Tigers. Andrei Tomas and Kevin Cervantes each scored once for the victors, and Derrick Chacon added two assists.

North Iredell 2, Lake Norman 0: The Raiders broke a scoreless tie with second-half goals by Thomas Mann and Juan Nieto. Goalkeeper Dane Coltrane got the shutout, making six saves.

North Wilkes 2, Avery County 1

Northwest Cabarrus 3, West Rowan 2: Michael Leon and Luis Vasquez scored for West Rowan, with Vasquez’s goal coming on a penalty kick.

Polk County 3, Forest City Chase 0

R-S Central 6, Marion McDowell 1: The host Hilltoppers jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead. Austin Alexander scored three goals and added an assist, and Tripp Triplett had two goals.

South Rowan 8, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1: Jordi Cortez scored twice in leading South Rowan. Seventh-grader D’Jovarty Worley scored for North Hills.

Waynesville Tuscola 3, Morganton Patton 1

West Iredell 1, Surry Central 0

West Stanly 10, North Stanly 1

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Christian 3, Greensboro Day 3

China Grove Carson 5, Concord Cox Mill 4: The Cougars won this battle of tennis powers, with Jaclyn Kirkpatrick taking No. 1 singles and teaming with Maci Cooper for a No. 1 doubles triumph.

Concord Cannon School 6, Charlotte Country Day 3: Cannon swept singles matches from No. 2 through No. 6, including Mia Behler’s 3-6, 8-6, 10-7 victory in No. 6 singles over Sarah Swank. Country Day’s Linda Fonville beat Madison Kirby 7-5, 6-3 in No. 1 singles.

High Point Christian 8, Southlake Christian 1: Lindsay Capps (No. 1 singles) got the lone Southlake Christian victory.

Mooresville 5, Concord 4

Rock Hill South Pointe 4, Chester 2

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Berry Academy 3, East Mecklenburg 1

Independence 3, Olympic 1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20)

Mallard Creek 3, Rocky River 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-8)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Lake Norman Charter 2 (17-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11): Kaylen McClinton had 44 assists and 15 digs for the victorious Raptors. Anaiah Jones added 16 kills and four aces.

North Mecklenburg 3, Butler 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19): The Vikings are now 3-0.

West Mecklenburg 3, Garinger 0 (25-12, 25-2, 25-14): The Hawks rolled to their second victory in as many matches.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Anson County 3, South Stanly 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)

China Grove Carson 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-7)

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, East Rowan 2 (25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9): Emma Beltra totaled 15 digs and four aces, and Abbey Redding had 17 assists for Jay M. Robinson.

Hartsville (SC) 3, McBee (SC) 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-20)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 (25-21, 25-21, 26-24): Savannah McIntosh paced the Pirates with 23 assists, and Tyler Anderson added 16 digs.

Lake Norman 3, East Bend Forbush 2 (24-26, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 17-15): Ava Araviello had 18 kills and 31 digs for the victors, and Alexis Hardison had nine kills and nine aces.

Lawndale Burns 3, Cherryville 0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-18)

Maiden 3, Valdese Draughn 2 (25-13, 23-25, 16-25, 25-9, 15-11)

Marlboro County (SC) 3, Cheraw (SC) 1

Monroe Union Academy 3, Monroe 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-12): The Cardinals improved to 3-0.

Newton Foard 3, North Iredell 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23): The Tigers are now 4-0 this season.

Skyland Roberson 3, R-S Central 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22): Makenzi Searcy had seven aces and eight digs for R-S Central.

Statesville 3, Mooresville 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11): Skylyn Ostwalt led the Greyhounds with 17 digs. Isabella Daye had 16 of Statesville’s 32 assists.

Thomasville 3, North Rowan 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-17)

West Rowan 3, South Rowan 0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-12): Allison Ennis had 41 assists, and Tori Hester totaled 22 kills, 10 digs and four aces for West Rowan.

