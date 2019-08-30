Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek capitalizes on hot start, rolls over rival Butler

The Mallard Creek Mavericks take the field. Special to the Observer

The Mallard Creek Mavericks made a statement Friday night.

In front of capacity crowd at home, the Mavericks, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, routed No. 7 Butler 33-17, easily beating what is annually what is one of the best teams in North Carolina.

Mallard Creek, which led by as many as 30 points, showed no signs of weariness after playing a Dutch Fork (S.C.) team that is ranked No. 19 nationally last week. The Mavericks settled for a 27-27 tie in that game after officials stopped the nationally televised game after midnight. Mallard Creek was at the Dutch Fork 14 with less than five minutes to play.

Against Butler on Friday, Mallard Creek jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead, simply dominating the first two quarters.

The Mavericks had 236 yards in the first two quarters and allowed 68. Senior QB Dustin Noller completed 16-of-23 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the half.

Noller finished 23 of 35 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Coleman Jeffcoat five times for 106 yards.

Mallard Creek, however, had 19 penalties for 210 yards. The Mavericks had 430 yards total offense compared with 174 for Butler.

Butler, showing some fight, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Bulldogs QB Parish Metzger threw for 111 yards, and running back Jamal Worthy ran 18 times for 46 yards.

Mallard Creek (1-0-1) finished its 23rd consecutive regular-season game without a loss. The Mavericks last regular-season loss was 38-21 to Vance on Oct. 14, 2016.